'TWICE' Gets Social At CES With Curation Platform

TWICE Magazine is all in at Las Vegas for CES 2015.

The NewBay Media title, publisher of the Official CES Daily at the show, has launched a social media hub, sponsored by LG, that is curating posts about the upcoming show that will be held from Jan. 6-9.

Those visiting the curation hub platform at www.TWICE.com/LiveatCES2015, can keep abreast of all the latest pre-show, at-the-show, and post-show happenings about CES, as well as varying views on the biggest announcements and smartest keynotes from the event. The hub serves as a flanker to TWICE’s magazine coverage, as well as news and views on TWICE.com and the CES Daily publication on the ground in Sin City.

"TWICE will be all over CES this year, reporting live through the CES Daily, Twice.com and our groundbreaking new social media curation efforts www.TWICE.com/LiveatCES2015 sponsored by LG,” said TWICE publisher Ed Hecht. “Save time and use this single, mobile-enabled source to see the most important and interesting social posts from Vine, Facebook, Twitter, etc. all at one site".

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.