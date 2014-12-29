Malones Give Record $42.5M Gift to Colorado State

Cable legend and Liberty Media chairman John Malone and his wife Leslie have pledged a record $42.5 million to Colorado State University to fund research into developing regenerative and medical therapies for animals and people.

The gift is the largest cash donation in university history.

The money will launch the CSU Institute for Biologic Translational Therapies to investigate next-generation remedies based on living cells and their products, including patient-derived stem cells, to treat musculoskeletal disease and other ailments. Colorado State veterinarians are experts at analyzing medical treatments for animal patients, then providing knowledge gained to boost human medical advancements; the progression is known as translational medicine and is successful because of similarities in animal and human physiology and disease.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.