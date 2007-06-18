B&C Week: Wednesday, June 20

Lunch with Yogi Berra? Yogi is at the Yogi Berra Museum in Little Falls, N.J., for a preview of The Bronx Is Burning. It’s an ESPN miniseries based on the excellent Jonathan Mahler book about baseball, politics and serial murder in 1977 New York. It starts at 11 a.m. and ain’t over till it’s over. (You knew that was coming.) Looking well beyond Jersey, tech consultant Yankee Group shines a light on global connectivity at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London. Meanwhile, over in Budapest—a phrase you don’t see in B&C Week very often—the DISCOP confab focuses on the content business in Central and Eastern Europe.