B&C Week: MONDAY, May 14

It's Upfront Week! Play your cards right, and you won't have to pay for a meal, a cocktail or a comedy routine all week. The Museum of Television & Radio kicks things off with breakfast at its New York HQ at 9. NBC is up first, unveiling its fall slate for advertisers at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Entertainment President Kevin Reilly talks about the shows, while President of Ad Sales Mike Pilot explains why you should advertise on them. The Spanish-language upfronts are in full force as well: Azteca America kicks things off with “It's Just the Beginning” at New World Stages in Manhattan. Chairman Luis J. Echarte joins Amelia Vega, Miss Universe 2003/host of reality show Suegras, onstage. And William Morris, of course, has its super-cool party at the Four Seasons. Invitations are most definitely non-transferable.