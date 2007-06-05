YES Press Releases 2007

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2007

YANKEES ON YES GENERATES HIGHEST BASEBALL RATINGS EVER ON A NEW YORK REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORK

Primetime Yankees Games on YES Rank #1 in New York 42 of 50 Game Nights

NEW YORK, October 1, 2007 - The YES Network's 2007 New York Yankees season produced the highest Yankees - and baseball -- ratings ever on a New York regional sports network. YES' Yankees coverage dominated not only the other New York regional sports networks, but the broadcast networks' New York affiliates as well, with its primetime Yankees games finishing #1 in the New York DMA 42 of 50 game nights extending back to June 1.

Not only did YES' ratings for Yankees games improve over the 2006 season, but its ratings for its Yankees pre- and post game shows and Yankees Batting Practice Today also increased year-over-year. YES, the only New York regional sports network televising major professional sports games in both the summer (Yankees) and winter (Nets), has been the most-watched regional sports network in the country the past four years.

"The Yankees finished with a phenomenal run which has boosted our post-season sales efforts tremendously," said Mike Wach, executive vice president, ad sales, YES. "Our clients are clamoring to be involved in our extensive post-season pre-game and post-game coverage."

YES' 2007 Season-Long Dominance

YES averaged a 4.69 TV household rating (454,000 total viewers) for its 2007 Yankees games, a 9.6% year-over-year ratings increase from 2006 (4.28 average TV household rating, or 415,000 total viewers) and the highest-rated season ever for the Yankees on cable television in New York, dating back to 1979

Primetime Yankees games on YES were the #1 program in the New York DMA 42 out of 50 game nights from June 1 through the end of the 2007 season, the best performance by Yankees games on YES since its 2002 launch

Over the course of the 2007 season, YES televised 50 Yankees games that achieved a 5.0 rating or better and 22 Yankees games that achieved a 6.0 or better, comparing favorably with 2006, when 38 of its telecasts did at least a 5.0 rating and 8 of its telecasts did a 6.0 or better

YES' Yankees pre-game show ratings experienced a 16.7% increase over the 2006 season (0.7 vs. 0.6), while the network's post-game show ratings improved by 6.7% year-over-year (1.6 vs. 1.5)

The second year of Yankees Batting Practice Today saw its ratings increase 33% over its 2006 inaugural season (0.4 vs. 0.3)

The network's primetime games for the 2007 season averaged a 5.3 TV household rating, or 518,000 total viewers, its best primetime performance ever for Yankees primetime telecasts on a New York regional sports network

YES' Spectacular 2007 2nd-Half Numbers

Since the 2007 All-Star Break, YES averaged a 5.0 TV household rating (479,000 total viewers) for its Yankees telecasts, its best post-All Star Game performance ever, and best ever for a New York regional sports network; YES' previous best average rating was a 4.9 TV household rating for the second half of the 2005 season

TV household ratings for Yankees games on YES increased 13.6% since the All-Star Break

YES enjoyed its finest single month ever in September when it averaged a 5.3 household rating (516,000 total viewers) for its Yankees telecasts

YES' August 29 (Red Sox) and September 19 (Orioles) telecasts each did a 7.6 TV household rating (757,000 and 759,000 total viewers, respectively), the highest-rated and most-watched telecasts on YES since September 2005

The Saturday, September 22 Yankees-Blue Jays telecast which did a 6.6 TV household rating (604,000 total viewers) was the highest-rated and most-watched non-Red Sox weekend game ever on YES, surpassing the July 11, 2004 Yankees-Devil Rays telecast which managed a 6.5 rating

The Hits Just Kept On Coming...

YES' 12.3 rating (1,225,000 total viewers) during the 10:00-10:15 quarter-hour of the September 19 Yankees-Orioles telecast was the highest "peak" quarter-hour rating in two years

YES generated a 3.8 TV household rating (395,000 total viewers) for its September 19 Yankees-Orioles post-game show, its highest post-game show rating in nearly two years, when its September 29, 2005 post-game show did a 4.5 rating

The Monday, April 2 Tampa Bay-Yankees season-opener on YES was the highest-rated weekday game ever on YES, generating a 5.1 TV household rating (495,000 total viewers)

Source: Nielsen Media Research, Live Data

