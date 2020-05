Writers Guild of America West members picketed Nov. 7 in front of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Image 1 of 9 Writers on Strike_1.jpg Image 2 of 9 Writers on Strike_2.jpg Image 3 of 9 Writers on Strike_3.jpg Image 4 of 9 Writers on Strike_4.jpg Image 5 of 9 Writers on Strike_5.jpg Image 6 of 9 Writers on Strike_6.jpg Image 7 of 9 Writers on Strike_7.jpg Image 8 of 9 Writers on Strike_8.jpg Image 9 of 9 Writers on Strike_9.jpg