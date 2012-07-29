WeTV Network Need

What we are looking for:

-Wedding and non-traditional family series

-High ratings potential for competitive prime time

-Programs which appear American or can be re-narrated with American voiceover

-Dramatic, female centric scripted and/or non-scripted (reality) programming

-Reality programming

-Exclusive content for linear, on demand & online

What we are NOT looking for:

-Films

-Documentaries

-Daytime or late night content

-Animated, children

-Foreign language

We also want big, loud personalities in the family space. Unfiltered view of modern family life

*Looking for “family and the family dynamic - the drama, humor, conflict, and incredible relationships people share when they are forced to live or work together.”

*“Characters who are bold, compelling and have a juicy and reliable story to share.”

*To give viewers “a relatable, unfiltered view of the drama and chaos and humor that’s inherent in these family situations.”

*“Memorable characters with big personalities” are wanted.

"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"