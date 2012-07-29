WeTV Network Need
What we are looking for:
-Wedding and non-traditional family series
-High ratings potential for competitive prime time
-Programs which appear American or can be re-narrated with American voiceover
-Dramatic, female centric scripted and/or non-scripted (reality) programming
-Reality programming
-Exclusive content for linear, on demand & online
What we are NOT looking for:
-Films
-Documentaries
-Daytime or late night content
-Animated, children
-Foreign language
We also want big, loud personalities in the family space. Unfiltered view of modern family life
*Looking for “family and the family dynamic - the drama, humor, conflict, and incredible relationships people share when they are forced to live or work together.”
*“Characters who are bold, compelling and have a juicy and reliable story to share.”
*To give viewers “a relatable, unfiltered view of the drama and chaos and humor that’s inherent in these family situations.”
*“Memorable characters with big personalities” are wanted.
"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"
