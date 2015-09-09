Weekly Top 100: College Football Wins Ratings Game

Football is back in primetime, and ABC is poised to dominate Saturday nights going forward. The season premiere of Saturday Night Football on ABC featured the Wisconsin Badgers falling victim to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Played on a netural site (Arlington, TX), the game pulled a 2.7 P 18-49 rating. It was the top-rated primetime program of the week across both broadcast and cable.

Finishing second in the 18-49 demo was a new Tuesday installment of America's Got Talent (2.3). AGT may have been #2 in the core 18-49 demo, but it was the most-watched show of the week yet again.

American Ninja Warrior pulled ahead of Big Brother (Wednesday) to earn the #3 spot in the demo. The Carmichael Show was the top-rated scripted series of the week. Needless to say, this was a good week for NBC.

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was the highest-rated primetime cable program of the week. The Monday August 31st episode pulled a 1.7 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo. TNT's Rizzoli & Isles was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the week, as the Tuesday 9/1 episode pulled 4.8 million total Live+SD viewers.

But sports really dominated primetime last week, particularly the return of college football. In addition to ABC's marquee matchup during the daypart, Fox Sports 1 scored with the return of Pac-12 football (Michigan falling to Utah). Notre Dame Football returned to NBC, and NASCAR put up positive numbers for the Peacock as well.

Take a peek at the table below to gain more program ratings information for the week ending September 6th.

The Primetime Top 100 (August 31 - September 6, 2015)