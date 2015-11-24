Weekly Network Rankings: Viewers Connected with Cable
Network Performance in Primetime: 11/16/15 - 11/22/15
- NBC was the #1 network of the week in Adults 18-49, though it was down by two-tenths from the previous week's primetime average in the demo.NBC averaged 7.7 million Live+SD viewers, down from the previous week's 8.3 million viewer average.
- ABC moved past CBS for the #2 spot in the demo, anchored by its primetime presentation of The American Music Awards.ABC averaged a 1.8 in P 18-49, a two-tenths improvement from the previous week.The network averaged 7 million viewers this past week, up from the 6.1 million viewer average for the week ending November 15
- Fox was another network which had a positive week, even managing to move past CBS in P 18-49 primetime viewership.Empire and Gotham were both up from the previous week, as was the network's Sunday, post-NFL comedy block.
- With a 1.5 Live+SD average in the key demo, Fox was up four-tenths from the week ending 11/15.Fox averaged almost 4.7 million total viewers, up +1 million from the previous week's average.
- CBS only managed a 1.4 Live +SD average in P 18-49, a signficant week-to-week drop and the third consecutive week that the network has fallen in the demo.The network still managed to win the Total Viewers battle (8.4 million) significantly down from the previous week 10 million total viewer average.
CABLE
- Thanks to Monday Night Football, college football in primetime as well as more NBA action, ESPN was cable's #1 network of the week.The network pulled a 1.1 Live+SD average in P 18-49, up a tenth from the previous week.
- AMC was the second-highest-rated cable network of the week (P 18-49), though its averages in the demos were a bit down from the week ending 11/15.
- TBS, FX, USA, Discovery, Adult Swim, HBO, TNT and Hallmark Channel rounded out cable's P 18-49 top ten for the week ending 11/22.Of those 10 networks, ESPN, TBS, HBO, TNT and Hallmark Channel were up in P 18-49 averages, week-to-week.
- ESPN was cable's #1 network in Total Viewers, followed by Fox News, Hallmark Channel, USA, AMC, TBS, Discovery, Cartoon Network, HGTV and Nickelodeon.Nine of the top 10 networks were up week-to-week, with the exception being Fox News (even).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
