Weekly Network Rankings: NBC, Fox News End August on High

Anchored by NFL preseason football and the #1 series of the summer, America's Got Talent, NBC continued to dominate August. The Peacock was the #1 network of the week, not just in the demo (1.3) but in total primetime viewers as well (5.4 million). The network was up one-tenth in the demo from last week, and +400,000 average total viewers during the daypart.

CBS was #1 in total viewers last week (as it seemingly is each week), and held steady...but that wasn't quite good enough this time around.

A fourth-place finisher in the week ending 8/23, ABC moved past FOX for the #3 spot in the demo this past week thanks to a consistent episode Bachelor in Paradise, and Fox's decision to air re-runs of its reality programming in primetime. Fox dropped one-tenth in the demo from the previous week, while ABC improved by one-tenth.

ESPN is thrilled that the NFL is back again, and the good times kicked off this past week. ESPN (.6) was the top-rated cable network of the week, an accomplishment considering what a poor summer it's been for The Worldwide Leader.

MTV (.53) managed to finish the week #2 in the 18-49 demo, despite the worse-than-expected numbers hauled in by the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

AMC (.51), TBS (.51) and USA (.47) round out primetime cable's P 18-49 top five.

Fox News' hot streak continues, as the network was the most-watched cabler in primetime for a fourth consecutive week with a 2 million total Live+SD viewer average (steady with last week).

ESPN was the second-most-watched primetime cable network of the week, followed by Disney Channel, TNT and USA.

Here are how the broadcast and cable networks performed in primetime last week, primarily sorted by Adults 18-49. The numbers are in Live+SD viewing.