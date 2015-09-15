Weekly Network Rankings: NBC, ESPN Reach Ratings Endzone

NBC was the #1 network in primetime last week. Yes, NFL gave the Peacock a significant boost, but NBC's entertainment programs performed at a high level as well. In fact, an NBC program topped the primetime landscape last Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. CBS' Big Brother was the #1 program on Wednesday, and ABC's Saturday Night Football was the #1 program on Saturday.

The Peacock averaged a 3.4 Live+SD primetime rating this past week, up from the 1.3 it averaged the previous week.

ABC was the #2 primetime network of the week once again (P18-49), by a tiny margin over CBS. Univision and Fox rounded out broadcast's top five. ABC (1.0) was down by two-tenths from last week's primetime average, while CBS held steady. Univision improved by one-tenth, and Fox dropped one-tenth.

ESPN was the #1 cable network of the week yet again. But this time, it was #2 overall, bypassing the perennial broadcast powers. The network doubled its primetime average in the demo from last week. What a difference college football makes.

It's also important to note the role that the U.S. Open played in ESPN's ascent up the primetime ranks these past two weeks.

TBS, USA, Adult Swim and AMC rounded out cable's top five (P18-49).

Fox News' run as cable's most-watched network came to an end after five consecutive weeks. The network was down by 200,000 total viewers (1.7 million).

USA, Disney and Nickelodeon rounded out primetime cable's five-most-watched networks of the week.

Here are how the broadcast and cable networks performed in primetime last week, primarily sorted by Adults 18-49. The numbers are in Live+SD viewing.