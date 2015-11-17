Weekly Network Rankings: Fox Business Earns Top Five Spot
Network Performance in Primetime: 11/9/15 - 11/15/15
- NBC was primetime's #1 network of the week among Adults 18-49 (2.3), holding even with the week ending November 8.
- CBS was the #2 network of the week in the key demo (1.95), followed by ABC (1.6) and Fox (1.1)CBS and ABC were down from last week, while Fox held steady.
- CBS was the #1 network of the week in Total Viewers (10 million), though it was down -100,000 from last week.NBC, ABC and Fox followed (in that order).
- ESPN was the #1 primetime cable network of the week in P 18-49 (1.0) though it was down a tenth from the previous week.
- AMC (0.7) finished second among all cable networks in the demo.AMC was up from the previous week, likely thanks to ratings from the series premiere of Into the Badlands.
- TBS and Adult Swim were slightly up from the previous week, while FX experienced a stronger week-to-week improvement in the key demo.
- USA, Discovery, NFL Network, Food Network and History round out last week's top ten in Adults 18-49.
- ESPN was #1 in Total Viewers among all cable networks in primetime (2.8 million), though it was -300,000 from the previous week.
- Fox News (2.3 million) was #2 in Total Viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel, a Republican debate-boosted Fox Business Network, and AMC rounding out the top five.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.