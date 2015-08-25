Weekly Network Rankings: Fear Not, AMC & NBC Dominate

NBC was the top-rated primetime network for the week ending August 23rd, averaging a 1.2 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo, a 1.6 in 25-54 and around 5 million total Live+SD viewers in the daypart.

CBS finished second in both key demos, but was the week's most-watched network in primetime, per usual.

FOX moved ahead of ABC for the #3 spot last week, largely in part to its presentation of NFL preseason football during the daypart.

And with the exception of maybe Bachelor in Paradise, ABC hasn't had much to hang its proverbial hat on during August to-date.

Lifted by the monster premiere numbers hauled in by Fear The Walking Dead, AMC was the top-rated cable network of the week in primetime, averaging a .7 in the key 18-49 demo and a .8 with P 25-54.

AMC managed to knock off both of the big Spanish language broadcasters in the demo (Univision and Telemundo), which is somewhat of a rare feat. USA, TBS, Adult Swim and HBO rounded out primetime cable's top five last week with Adults 18-49.

For a third consecutive week, Fox News was the most-watched cable network in primetime. The network averaged just under 2 million total viewers during the daypart.

Disney Channel was the second-most-watched primetime cable network last week, followed by AMC, USA and HGTV rounding out the top five.

Here are how the broadcast and cable networks performed in primetime last week, primarily sorted by Adults 18-49. The numbers are in Live+SD viewing.