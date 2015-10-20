Weekly Network Ranker: TBS Ratings Are a Grand Slam
Network Performance in Primetime: Week of 10/12 - 10/18/15
BROADCAST
- NBC finished the week ending October 18th as the top-rated primetime network in the key P18-49 demographic. With a 2.3 average live+same day rating, the network was up two-tenths from last week.
- CBS (1.9) finished #2 in 18-49, which is also a two-tenths improvement from the previous week.
- ABC (1.5) held steady week-to-week
- Fox (1.3) took 5th place overall, and 4th in the broadcast sphere. The 1.3 P18-49 average is a one-tenth improvement from the previous week.
- CBS was the most-watched primetime network of the week, averaging 9.6 million total live+same day viewers. That's a +400,000 improvement from the previous week.
- NBC experienced a nice improvement in average total viewers as well, moving to a 8.1 million viewer average after 7.4 million the previous week.
- ABC averaged 6.1 million total live+same day viewers this past week, a +100,000 average total viewer improvement from the previous week.
- Fox averaged 4.2 million total live+same day viewers, +300,000 from the previous week.
- Univision took 5th place in the broadcast sphere, though it was a bit down from the previous week.
- Telemundo was up one-tenth in the demo, week-to-week, and +100,000 total viewers.
- The CW fell one-tenth in P18-49, and -100,000 in total viewers.
- PBS fell -100,000 average total viewers this past week versus the week ending October 11th.
CABLE
- Anchored by a successful week of MLB playoff action, TBS was easily the top-rated and most-watched primetime cable network for the week ending October 18th. With a 1.4 P18-49 average, the network was up three-tenth of a point, week-to-week. The network averaged 4.6 million total viewers, +1.3 million week-to-week.
- ESPN finished second in P18-49. That said, it fell three-tenths of a point from the previous week. With a 3.3 million total viewer average in primetime, it was -900,000 week-to-week.
- AMC was the third-highest-rated primetime cable network of the week, despite experiencing a sharp decline in week-to-week primetime viewership. A Democratic debate-boosted CNN (up four-tenths from the previous week), and a steady USA round out the week's top five in P18-49.
- TBS was the #1 primetime cable network in total viewers, followed by ESPN, CNN, Disney Channel, Fox News, USA, AMC, Discovery, Nickelodeon and HGTV.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data:
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.