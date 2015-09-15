The Weekly 100: The NFL Returns to Giant Ratings

The NFL is back, and audiences appear to be thrilled. The two most-watched primetime programs of the week ending September 13 were the NFL's Thursday night season opener and the season premiere of Sunday Night Football. Both aired on the Peacock.

The season opener, which featured the defending champion Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (10.3 P18-49), edged the first Sunday Night Football game of the year featuring the Giants and Cowboys (10.1 P18-49). Steelers and Patriots opener was steady with last year's opener in terms of P18-49 viewership, but this year's was up in average total viewers versus last year's. The Sunday Night Football opener, on the other hand, performed very well for NBC. The Giants and Cowboys hauled in the highest-rated SNF ratings since 2012.

After a potpourri of NFL-related programming on Thursday and Sunday came Fear The Walking Dead, the top-rated entertainment program of the week despite losing a half point from its most-recent original episode. Fear beat ABC's presentation of Saturday Night Football between Oregon and Michigan State (among P18-49, not in total viewers).

Big Brother Sunday, Big Brother Wednesday and America's Got Talent rounded out the five highest-rated primetime entertainment programs of the week.

Talent was the most-watched entertainment program of the week, earning around 9.5 million total Live+SD viewers.

Monday Night Raw and the premiere of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood season 2 shared the title of "second highest-rated primetime cable program of the week." (After Fear the Walking Dead, of course). Raw and Hollywood each averaged a solid 1.3 in the demo.

Other highly-rated primetime cable programs included VH1's Black Ink Crew 3, OWN's The Haves and the Have Nots, MTV's Teen Mom II and Fast n' Loud on Discovery.

Dateline (1.1) was the highest-rated Friday night program. American Ninja Warrior (1.7) was the highest-rated Monday night program. Talent was the highest-rated Tuesday night program, and Big Brother was the highest-rated Wednesday night program.

Needless to say, NBC dominated the week.

The Primetime Top 100 (September 7 - September 13, 2015)