The Weekly 100: 'Fear,' 'VMAs' Scare Audiences

The four-highest-rated shows of last week all aired on Sunday, August 30th.

The second episode of AMC's Fear The Walking Dead was the top-rated primetime telecast of the week. The episode was down eight-tenths of a point in the 18-49 demo (4.1) and lost around 2 million total Live+SD viewers from the record-setting premiere.

Finishing #2 in the demo was the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. The telecast earned a 2.6 rating in the P 18-49 demo after the 2014 edition pulled a 4.2 in the demo. The telecast grabbed a total of 5.03 million viewers, down from the 8.3 million who tuned into last year’s edition.

The 2015 VMAs was televised on 10 different Viacom networks (including MTV) and brought in a combined total of 9.8 million viewers. The 2014 VMAs aired on only 4 different Viacom networks (including MTV) and pulled in a combined 10.3 million viewers.

Preseason NFL football on NBC was the third-highest-rated program of the week (2.4), and the highest-rated broadcast program of the week. The game featured two relatively "low-profile" squads in Arizona and Oakland.

Taking 4th place (and the top-rated broadcast entertainment series of the week) was CBS' Big Brother (2.2), up two-tenths from the previous Sunday episode.

America's Got Talent was the highest-rated non-Sunday telecast of the week, and the most-watched primetime program of the week yet again. The week of the Republican Presidential Debate (week ending 8/9) was the only week in August when AGT hasn't been the most-watched show on TV.

Other highly-ranked broadcast programs included the Wednesday and Thursday editions of Big Brother, ABC's Bachelor in Paradise. The reunion episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4 (1.7) on Monday 8/24 was the second-highest-rated cable program of the week, followed in the rankings by preseason football on ESPN (1.6) on that same night. An episode of Love & Hip Hop scored higher ratings than an NFL preseason game on ESPN. Not something you see everyday.

Take a peek at the table below to gain more program ratings information for the week ending August 30th.

The Primetime Top 100 (August 24 - August 30, 2015)