The Weekly 100: The Competition Had Much to Fear

They're back! Fear The Walking Dead, the new companion series to The Walking Dead, finished the week ending August 23rd as the top-rated program on TV. The premiere episode earned a 4.9 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demographic. The demo score and the 10.1 million total Live+SD viewer count also made the program the most-watched series premiere in cable TV history.

Finishing second in the 18-49 demo, and #1 overall on broadcast, was perennial summertime champion America's Got Talent. NBC's reality powerhouse was down two-tenths from the previous Tuesday, but still managed to haul in a 2.3 rating in the core demo, to go with 10.9 million Live+SD viewers. AGT was once again the most-watched TV show of the week.

The Big Brother trio rounded out the weekly top five (P 18-49), with Wednesday, Thursday and Friday finishing the week in that order, with American Ninja Warrior (1.9) falling two-tenths of a point from the prior week, similar to AGT.

Bachelor in Paradise - Monday held steady in the demo with a 1.5 score, but improved by 200,000 total viewers to earn 5.2 million in total.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4 grabbed a 1.7 Live+SD rating in its season finale on the 17th, finishing only behind the Dead duo in the weekly cable hierarchy.

Duck Dynasty (1.0) was the #1 Wednesday night cable program. The Deadliest Catch (.9) was the top-rated Tuesday night cable program. NFL preseason football on ESPN and MTV's Teen Mom II were the top cable programs on Thursday.

The Primetime Top 100 (August 17 - August 23, 2015)