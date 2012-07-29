The Weather Channel is interested in programs that depict the weather from new and compelling vantage points. For some time now, The Weather Channel has bypassed simple weather reports and has incorporated genres such as forensics, reality, and technology into its programming.

*“Weather enthusiasts” network.

*“An upscale audience of ‘doers‘ who are fascinated by all things outdoors.”

