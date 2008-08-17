WE TV Strategic Opportunities - August 2008

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

WE has many originals on air, including some with some real mojo (SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN, BRIDEZILLAS, JOHN EDWARDS CROSS COUNTRY), but is always looking for the "next" signature show to breaking through the clutter in a crowded cable environment. They are looking to differentiate themselves from the older, trying to become younger skewing Lifetime, and the bawdy brand of Oxygen.



ORIGINAL:

Reality, reality, reality...programming.



ACQUIRED:

They look at everything. They look for shows that attract a reach and are appealing. They look at shows that could be potentially used as launch pads for originals that have a broad demographic (i.e.: Dharma & Greg reaches their nightly demos).

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:



CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Rainbow Media-owned network plans to start making original movies, with an eye toward releasing the first title late next year. Steve Cheskin SVP Prgramming indicated that "We should be out there in the game making films for television," With the network up 44% in total viewers this year and a couple of nights of theatricals still performing well on the schedule, the executive team is ready to enter what it sees as the next logical stage in WE tv's evolution: producing the channel's own long-form titles.

WE TV has hit its stride, nearly doubling their total viewers in second quarter this year. This growth is a direct result of their successful programming and marketing strategies. Most of their consecutive growth over the past few years is primarily in response to their original programming.

Part of that branding is finding movies that can be cross-promoted with the network's reality fare. A well-promoted original movie that involves a wedding, for example, could help bring new viewers to "Platinum Weddings" or "Wedding Central.

A budget for the endeavor was not disclosed, though Cheskin suggested that the funding was additive rather than pulled from the existing budget.

We tv will bolster its bridal block this fall with a new series MY FAIR WEDDING. The new series features a celebrity party planner who attempts to rescue weddings headed for disaster and turns them into platinum-style affairs. The network has ordered six installments which will be incorporated into its WE Go Bridal Sunday night block.

Women's-aimed cable network We tv is ramping up its Web strategy with the coming launch of several new original video series and a slew of new channels on Wetv.com, which unveiled an extensive redesign. The site is looking to create appointment viewing during the workday starting this July with Hot Coffee Break, a daily mid-day series of vignettes aimed at overworked cubicle dwellers looking for a slice of male beefcake. Also on horizon is a shopping game show series She Got Game, which invites unsuspecting women to compete to win free apparel while out shopping in real stores, and Puppy Weddings, which yes, is about dogs getting married. Besides video, Wetv.com is planning to several new service oriented, lifestyle-centric channels aimed at singles (WE are Single), the engaged (WE go Bridal), soon to be moms (WE are Expecting) and mothers (WE are Moms).

WE continues with programs catering to the wedding genre is adding three new series to its more immediate line-up.In addition, WE has been an active player in the purchases off-network acquisitions - just recently acquiring CBS' Ghost Whisperer and CW's Girlfriends.

WE viewers can be characterized as "I Do-ers", a segment that includes women who respond to the trappings of matrimony, have an interest in wedding-themed shows and report that they are inthe midst opf a lifestyle transition. Weddings are a 'life passion' for women, and they respond to them in the same way that men associate with sports, as quoted by Kim Martin, exec vp and gm of WE. WE is expanding its bridal line-up with a fifth season of BRIDEZILLAS and a third orderof PLATINUM WEDDINGS, in addition to another new six-part series called AMAZING WEDDING CAKES. There's no slowing down on the bridal front for WE!!

WE tv is currently shopping for completed series, documentaries and movies covering the subjects of weddings, Christmas and JFK Jr. The content of these programs should be Canadian or American.

Weddings, Weddings, and more Weddings. WE is in the market for wedding themed programming as well as more SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN topics. Building on the momentum of WE tv's increased programming dedicated to weddings, the network announced a new slate of series and specials for the New Year. Series include Bulging Brides and Wedding Cake Masters and specials include Unforgettable Celebrity Wedding Gowns and Culture Clash Weddings. The new programming builds on the network's launch of WE GO Bridal, a multi-platform initiative which includes a weekly night of programming and WEgobridal.com, an online destination, both dedicated to all things bridal.

GOT MORE?:

