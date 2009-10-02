WE TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

WE tv

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"Simply Fascinating"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

WE tv is the premier source for women looking to satisfy their curiosity with fascinating, original stories and entertaining, informative content that is relevant to key stages of their lives. WE tv's programming gives viewers compelling perspectives on women's lives that range from the provocative to the extraordinary.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Drama, Comedy, Reality, Lifestyle

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-54.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

73 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Cablevision's Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC.

SISTER NETWORKS:

AMC, IFC, IFC Entertainment, Sundance, Wedding Central

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Main Phone: 212-324-3500

President: Kim Martin

SVP, Marketing: Kenetta Bailey

VP, Production Management & Operations: Theresa Patiri

VP, Non-Fiction Development & Production: CarolAnne Dolan

SVP, Acquisitions and Promotional Strategy: Elizabeth Doree

SVP, Original Productions and Development: John Miller

VP, Scheduling and Program Planning: Gary Pipa

Head of Research: Tom Ziangas

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

WE TV accepts email submissions to daprea@wetv.com This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

NTSC DVDs can be sent to Dana Aprea at:11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001

COMPETITION:

Oxygen, Lifetime, TLC, Style

NETWORK URL:

http://www.wetv.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://www.wetv.com/on-air/schedule.html