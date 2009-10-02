WE TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
WE tv
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Simply Fascinating"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
WE tv is the premier source for women looking to satisfy their curiosity with fascinating, original stories and entertaining, informative content that is relevant to key stages of their lives. WE tv's programming gives viewers compelling perspectives on women's lives that range from the provocative to the extraordinary.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Drama, Comedy, Reality, Lifestyle
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Women 18-54.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
73 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Cablevision's Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC.
SISTER NETWORKS:
AMC, IFC, IFC Entertainment, Sundance, Wedding Central
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Main Phone: 212-324-3500
President: Kim Martin
SVP, Marketing: Kenetta Bailey
VP, Production Management & Operations: Theresa Patiri
VP, Non-Fiction Development & Production: CarolAnne Dolan
SVP, Acquisitions and Promotional Strategy: Elizabeth Doree
SVP, Original Productions and Development: John Miller
VP, Scheduling and Program Planning: Gary Pipa
Head of Research: Tom Ziangas
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
WE TV accepts email submissions to daprea@wetv.com This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
NTSC DVDs can be sent to Dana Aprea at:11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001
COMPETITION:
Oxygen, Lifetime, TLC, Style
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
