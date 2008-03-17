WE TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2008

Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development

Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | WeTV Website

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: WE tv

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Simply Fascinating"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: WE tv is the premier source for women looking to satisfy their curiosity with fascinating, original stories and entertaining, informative content that is relevant to key stages of their lives. WE tv's programming gives viewers compelling perspectives on women's lives that range from the provocative to the extraordinary.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Drama, Comedy, Reality, Lifestyle

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 18-54.



NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 73 million

PARENT COMPANY: Cablevision's Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC.

SISTER NETWORKS:

AMC, IFC, Sundance, Fuse (Fuse is part of Cablevision)

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Main Phone: 212-324-8500

President: Kim Martin

NETWORK URL:http://www.wetv.com/



SVP, Marketing: Kenetta Bailey

VP, Production Management & Operations: Theresa Patiri

VP, Non-Fiction Development & Production: CarolAnne Dolan

VP, Acquisitions and Promotional Strategy: Elizabeth Doree

VP, Scheduling and Program Planning: Gary Pipa

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: WE TV accepts email submissions to

n daprea@wetv.com.

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it

NTSC DVDs can be sent to Dana Aprea at:11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10001

COMPETITION: Oxygen, Lifetime, TLC

NETWORK URL: http://www.wetv.com/



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development

Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | WeTV Website