WE TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2008
Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development
Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | WeTV Website
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: WE tv
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Simply Fascinating"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: WE tv is the premier source for women looking to satisfy their curiosity with fascinating, original stories and entertaining, informative content that is relevant to key stages of their lives. WE tv's programming gives viewers compelling perspectives on women's lives that range from the provocative to the extraordinary.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Drama, Comedy, Reality, Lifestyle
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 18-54.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 73 million
PARENT COMPANY: Cablevision's Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC.
SISTER NETWORKS:
AMC, IFC, Sundance, Fuse (Fuse is part of Cablevision)
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Main Phone: 212-324-8500
President: Kim Martin
NETWORK URL:http://www.wetv.com/
SVP, Marketing: Kenetta Bailey
VP, Production Management & Operations: Theresa Patiri
VP, Non-Fiction Development & Production: CarolAnne Dolan
VP, Acquisitions and Promotional Strategy: Elizabeth Doree
VP, Scheduling and Program Planning: Gary Pipa
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: WE TV accepts email submissions to
This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it
NTSC DVDs can be sent to Dana Aprea at:11 Penn Plaza, 19th Floor
New York, NY 10001
COMPETITION: Oxygen, Lifetime, TLC
NETWORK URL: http://www.wetv.com/
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development
Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | WeTV Website
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.