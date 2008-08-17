WE TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of September 25, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 25-54.



AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BRIDEZILLAS, 20/20 on WE, SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN, 48 HOURS ON WE, CINEMATHERAPY, PLATINUM WEDDINGS, WEDDING CENTRAL

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

WE appears to be in the game for off-network acquisitions.They just acquired CBS' GHOST WHISPERER which will premiere in Fall '09, and will be adding three new three new series to its more immediate lineup.

THE BABY BORROWERS,a six-part docu-drama that premiered on NBC, is replayed on WE after each original episode airs starting June 30. BABY BORROWERS takes five teen-age couples and follows them as they conduct a three-week experiment to see how they handle the manufactured challenges of parenthood, pets and aging parents. The show will air Monday nights on NBC from June 30-Aug. 4.

Finally, the network picked up the rights to the last three seasons of The CW'sGIRLFRIENDS, which revolves around the friendships of three African-American women.

In addition to off-nets., WE's primetime schedule continues to incorporate more and more originals. And one of their scheduling strategies that has effectively been working is stacking a single original on a given night. Either by airing 2 or 4 episodes back-to-back, allowing the viewer to really get a taste of a particular program and stick with it for the night.

Speaking of themes, WE creates movie stunts, a theme week or weekend they call Movie Film Festival.This not only gives them something to promote on-air and off, but allows them to make some noise and creates an event around old movie titles that have been around for a while.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JULY - AUGUST:

PREMIERES:

**July 11th - PRINCE WILLIAM: SEXY AND SINGLE (special)

**July 11th - HOW TO MARRY A PRINCE (special)

**August 3rd - WEDDING CENTRAL season #2

**August 15th - F.L.I.P. MYSTERIES:WOMEN ON THE CASE (special)

SEPTEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**September 6th - THE LOCATOR, a 10 episode non-scripted half hour at 9pm.

**September 6th - JOHN EDWARDS CROSS COUNTRY at 10pm

**September 7th - AMAZING WEDDING CAKES at 10pm

**Fall 2008 - GHOST WHISPERER, (off net CBS)

**October 26th - MY FAIR WEDDING at 10pm

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Comparing August '07 - Overall share fell flat and delivery was up +14% from one year ago.Women 18-49 share was up +25%, and overall delivery was up +18%, respectively.Wednesday and Friday share were both up +100% overall.SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN was up +50% share and +52% delivery overall. 48 HOURS ON WE was up +33% share from a year ago.

AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

WE's primetime program average Monday-Sunday for ratings, share and delivery was down this month compared to July.Overall delivery and share was down by -25% and -12%, respectively.However Women 25-54 demos seem to be up this month, especially on Wednesday nights where share and delivery was up +25% and +23%, respectively.

Monday nights continued with BRIDEZILLAS, and PLATINUM WEDDINGS was replaced with WEDDING CENTRAL. WEDDING CENTRAL season #2 kicked off on August 3rd.Tuesday nights were a triple stack of SECRET LIVES OF WOMEN. SECRET LIVES either fell flat or was down this month in key demos.As it continues its run, exposing subjects like "Eating Disorders" and "Mistresses" first-hand from women who dare to discuss.

Wednesday nights continued with 20/20 ON WE which was up +25% share with Women 25-54.Thursday nights resumed this month with Cinematherapy and THE BABY BORROWERS came out. BABY BORROWERS, a reality series off NBC, was clearly not a ratings success for the Channel.

Friday nights continued with the stack of 48 HOURS ON WE. 48 HOURS was down this month -20% share.On Friday, August 15th, a special aired F.L.I.P. MYSTERIES: WOMEN ON THE CASE.A team of women who band together online to track clues and solve cases across the country. They call themselves FLIP, which stands for Female Legal & Investigative Professionals.While it didn't retain its lead-in numbers, it was a perfect accompaniment to 48 HOURS.

Saturday nights were movies - not much to report on here. The prime movie numbers were actually down this month.And the Sunday night wedding block continues with BRIDEZILLAS and PLATINUM WEDDINGS.BRIDEZILLAS was actually down this month in delivery while WEDDINGS was up +6%.Both signature shows, a staple on this Channel showing no signs of erosion season after season.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

GHOST WHISPERER (off-net CBS. Share with SciFi Channel. WE will strip the series).

BABY BORROWERS, a six-part docu-drama that airs on NBC, is replayed on WE after each original episode airs starting June 30th.

GIRLFRIENDS (Off-net CW, last three seasons)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

THE LOCATOR (season #2, 14 episodes, starting in Feb. '09)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

HOPE & FAITH, DHARMA & GREG, KATE & ALLIE, FULL FRONTAL FASHION