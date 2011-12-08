WE TV Analysis - October 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

OCTOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2011 vs. October 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WE had another rough month on both the yearly and monthly fronts. Ratings were either stagnant or down for every night of the week. Unfortunately, WE’s highest rated program CINEMATHERAPY (which only aired a single episode) did not fare significantly better than the network’s worst show JOAN AND MELISSA.

BRIDEZILLAS earned the top two telecasts of the month. But regardless of this distinction, the show’s subpar ratings would have landed it at the very bottom of most other network’s top 20 telecast lists.

Saturday’s were WE’s strongest night among women by a fractional margin. The night featured a marathon block of acquisition GHOST WHIPERER. In very relative terms, Mondays – which featured GOLDEN GIRLS – were also a strong night for the network. GOLDEN GIRLS continues to be a staple for the network, despite a recent history of underperformance.

It appears that BIG EASY BRIDES is also not the answer to WE’s systemic programming woes. Despite the show’s newness, neither of BRIDES two October telecasts managed to crack the top 20 telecasts of the month (a list that included a total of six Frasier reruns).

BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES (reruns) and DOWNSIZED (premiere episodes) found themselves near the bottom of the ratings heap, rounding out a disappointing October schedule.

DOWNLOAD WE's LATEST ACQUISITIONS ONE SHEET HERE