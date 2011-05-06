WE TV Analysis - May 2011

MAY 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

MAY 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2011 vs. May 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WETV has been building momentum the past few months and has definitely got something working this month. Although Households are down against last year, Women and adults 15-54 are up quite nicely compared to last May.

When in doubt, stick with the classics-GOLDEN GIRLS and FRASIER led to year-over-year increases on Mondays and Fridays respectively. These shows still hold up and apparently the audience likes ithem.

Problems still exist on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday are all down in each core demo. Wedding programs have gotten a little stale, both AMAZING WEDDING CAKES and MY FAIR WEDDING showed declines on Thursday and Sunday nights.

BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES helped supercharge ratings on TUESDAY nights with a little help from SINBAD: ITS JUST FAMILY. BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES encore didn't hold up on Saturday nights, leading to declines from last year.

The successes of recent original series should help invigorate WEtv's development slate and continue the network's growth.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Known in development circles for smart, approachable executives, WEtv strikes us as especially approachable at the moment. They have relatively few titles that are used heavily in a very predictable, user-friendly schedule. Strong performers at the moment include THE LOCATOR, BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING. Don't even think about men when pondering what to pitch these folks. They view in such small numbers that they're often barely measurable. Watching this network is especially important in understanding it because there's a mix of old off-network acquisitions with original productions. Ancient GOLDEN GIRLS sitcom episodes and reversions of old 20/20 and 48 HOURS segments coexist with some very smart original productions. It's impossible to understand how this works without watching. And following the netowork here each month. Come in with a new, affordable twist, and these folks will listen.