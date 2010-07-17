WE TV Analysis - July 2010

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2010 vs. July 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WEtv has done an effective job of balancing the schedule, Households showed a slight decline but the key 25-54 demos were able to maintain from last year.

RAISING SEXTUPLETS return led to the strongest growth night (Thursday) of the month for WEtv. Monday nights declined in HH but showed growth in the W25-54 and P25-54 demos driven by Betty White and the GOLDEN GIRLS. Saturday nights were mostly movies that helped it garner modest growth over last year.

Wednesday night's movie-based line-up showed double-digit declines from last year. Friday's line-up shifted week to week but nothing seemed to work well enough to keep it from having the largest declines from last year, CHARMED was not the answer for Friday nights.

Sunday's wedding themed line-up of BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING showed slight increases in W25-54 but declines in HH and P25-54

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Known in development circles for smart, approachable executives, WEtv strikes us as especially approachable at the moment. They have relatively few titles that are used heavily in a very predictable, user-friendly schedule. Strong performers at the moment include THE LOCATOR, BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING. Don't even think about men when pondering what to pitch these folks. They view in such small numbers that they're often barely measurable. Watching this network is especially important in understanding it because there's a mix of old off-network acquisitions with original productions. Ancient GOLDEN GIRLS sitcom episodes and reversions of old 20/20 and 48 HOURS segments coexist with some very smart original productions. It's impossible to understand how this works without watching. And, following the netowork here, each month. Come in with a new, affordable twist, and these folks will listen.

WETV DEVELOPMENT FACT SHEET