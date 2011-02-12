WE TV Analysis - February 2011

FEBRUARY 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

FEBRUARY 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2011 vs. February 2010 (% Change)

WEtv has started to build some momentum the past few months. Several news series JOAN AND MELISSA along with STAND-UP MOTHER have helped rejuvenate the lineup. Big, double-digit gains in all key demos were driven on Tuesday nights. There are more celebrity family reality series in production for later this Spring-Maybe WEtv has found it's programming hook.

Don't ever discount the GOLDEN GIRLS which are still putting up year-over-year increases. Betty is has become TV gold for WETV. Friday's Movie lineup continues to deliver good increases over last year (and yes, there was another play of MISS CONGENIALITY starring Sandra Bullock this month).

After months of declines in the Wedding Genre, MY FAIR WEDDING has helped build up ratings on Sunday nights with the largest year-to-year growth over last year. Strangely, MY FAIR WEDDING on Thursday night was the largest loss compared to last February.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Known in development circles for smart, approachable executives, WEtv strikes us as especially approachable at the moment. They have relatively few titles that are used heavily in a very predictable, user-friendly schedule. Strong performers at the moment include THE LOCATOR, BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING. Don't even think about men when pondering what to pitch these folks. They view in such small numbers that they're often barely measurable. Watching this network is especially important in understanding it because there's a mix of old off-network acquisitions with original productions. Ancient GOLDEN GIRLS sitcom episodes and reversions of old 20/20 and 48 HOURS segments coexist with some very smart original productions. It's impossible to understand how this works without watching. And following the netowork here each month. Come in with a new, affordable twist, and these folks will listen.