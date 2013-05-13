WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Despite less than sensational April numbers, WE tv did manage to improve upon both its monthly and yearly ratings. Compared to March, the network was up 25% with women 18 – 49, though it was flat with the 25 – 54 demo. From a yearly standpoint, both key age demos were up 25%.

The only program to give an objectively strong performance was BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES. BRAXTON had the top eight most viewed telecasts among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. The popular program only aired four premiere episodes in April, meaning four BRAXTON reruns were more watched than any other show that month.

The show’s ratings among women were unchanged from March and were on par with an average episode from the show’s second season. Thursdays, which aired BRAXTON were easily the most watched night of the week. The night also improved from both a monthly and yearly standpoint: Thursdays were up 20% in both key age demos from last month and were up 20% and 33% from last year among the 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 demos respectively. The night’s increase is a result of uninterrupted scheduling blocks of BRAXTON. Thursdays in April 2012 and March 2013 had been diluted with less popular programming.

Acquired program CSI: MIAMI was most popular program overall among households but drew a less impressive audience among women. For instance, MIAMI had 11 of the network’s top 20 telecasts among household viewers but failed to have a single telecast rank within the top 20 with women 18 – 49. Despite its comparative lack of appeal with women, CSI draws consistent numbers: the show posted zero change compared to last year.

Following a lackluster March, JOAN & MELISSA was able to bounce back a bit in April. JOAN was up 25% and 50% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 compared to the month before. Things looked brighter from a yearly vantage as well: the show was up 67% (women 18 – 49) and 50% (women 25 – 54). Despite these steps in the right direction, it should be noted that JOAN still received fairly modest ratings for the month.

It was a weak month for movies on WE tv overall, with cheerleading movie Bring It On the only film to find much of an audience.

Reruns of acquired shows CHARMED and ROSEANNE ranked at the bottom of WEtv’s schedule with each receiving minimal ratings.

Finally, the network announced that BRIDEZILLAS will return for one last season comprised of twenty one episodes. This April, BRIDEZILLAS was limited to reruns.