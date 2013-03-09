WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

FEBRUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2013 vs. February 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

For a few months now WE tv has experienced very little month-to-month or yearly deviation in female viewership. Unfortunately, this also means the network’s ratings have been consistently low for quite some time.

In February, the only notable change in viewership was a 20% dip among women 25 – 54 compared to last year.

MARY MARY was the network’s lone bright spot in February. The show closed out its second season in February, earning the network its highest ratings of the month in the process.

The show also secured Thursday nights as WE’s most popular night of the week. And while the show was technically down collectively from last month (13% and 25% with women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively), a strict comparison of premiere episodes reveals that MARY was up slightly.

Like last month, MARY’S four new episodes were WE tv’s top telecasts. Despite MARY’S dominance this month, Thursday nights were nonetheless down roughly 35% among both 18 – 49 and 25 – 54-year-old women. WE’s most popular show BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES aired last year on Thursdays.

Although MARY may not be able to keep pace with BRAXTON, it outdid anything else WE had to offer in February.

JOAN & MELISSA returned for a third season, airing one new episode in the last week of February. The show’s single Saturday episode provided WE with its strongest telecast besides MARY. The program was up from last year’s episodes 67% and 25% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively.

The network aired three movies throughout the month, the strongest of which was Erin Brockovich, followed by Hope Floats and There's Something About Mary.

In regard to the three acquired shows WE aired in February, CSI MIAMI was the clear winner. CSI was the second most watched program overall, outshining GOLDEN GIRLS and ROSEANNE.

Struggling show CYNDI LAUPER: STILL SO UNUSUAL earned ratings comparable to GIRLS and ROSEANNE. Of WE’s February schedule, these three shows had the most trouble finding an audience.