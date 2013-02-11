WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

WE tv remained unchanged from both a monthly and yearly perspective. This ratings stasis carried over from December, which also experienced zero change. This is bad news for a network intent on turning a corner in terms of viewership.

WE tv’s most popular program of the month was MARY MARY. The show continued its second season in January and built off the momentum of the month before. Both women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 were up 14%. Although MARY doesn’t attract numbers comparable to BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES (far and away WE tv’s most popular program) it was easily the month’s highest rated show of the month. The show was also responsible for making Thursdays WE tv’s most viewed night of the week.

Ultimately, MARY (which aired five original episodes over the course of the month) earned the network’s top three telecasts of the month. The remaining two were beaten only by an episode of acquired program CSI: MIAMI. While the show is strong with women across the board, it drew slightly more of a response among women 18 – 49.

Following MARY, there’s a precipitous drop to the next highest rated program of the month. CSI: MIAMI was the next highest viewed show in January but it hardly held a candle to MARY. The show did manage to remain even with its own ratings from the month before, however.

TAMAR & VINCE understandably took a major ratings hits considering it closed out its first season the month before. Unfortunately, CYNDI LAUPER: STILL SO UNUSUAL kicked off its debut season in January and only fared slightly better than TAMAR’S reruns. The new reality program managed to have a only single episode within the network’s list of top 20 telecasts. This LAUPER episode was beat out in the ratings by no less than three reruns of ROSEANNE episodes.

But instances of reruns beating out new shows didn’t stop there. Old episodes of both BRAXTON and LA HAIR handily outperformed new episodes of HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL and FIX MY FAMILY. SCHOOL and FAMILY had negligible viewership in all demographics.