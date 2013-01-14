WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

DECEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2012 vs. December 2011 (% Change)

Following the success of BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES, WE tv sought out similarly themed programs in 2012. This search yielded TAMAR & VINCE and MARY MARY. Though both enjoyed a degree of popularity, neither was able to match BRAXTON.

Overall, December was not a spectacular month for the network. Viewership was completely flat from both a monthly and yearly standpoint. While a lack of change isn’t a negative for a high performing network, its certainly bad news for WE tv.

MARY, which returned for its second season, had the network’s top rated telecast of the month. The program was equally popular among women 18 –49 and 25 – 54.

Thursday nights, which featured both MARY and TAMAR where up 14% among women 18 – 49 and flat with 25 – 54 from last month (which exclusively featured TAMAR).

Unfortunately, the night was also down 33% with women 18 – 49 and 36% with women 25 – 54 compared to last December. Last December WE tv aired BRAXTON on Thursdays; the yearly decline emphasizes the network’s dependency on the show.

Overall, the most popular show of the month was TAMAR & VINCE. The BRAXTON spinoff closed out its first season solidly, staying even with its ratings among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 from November. The show’s two premiere episodes for the period both ended up within the top five.

MY FAIR WEDDING contributed to the network’s lack of month-to-month movement. WEDDING experienced zero change in viewership among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. The show did improve substantially from a yearly basis, however. WEDDING was up 100% with women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. From last December (when it was finishing off its fifth season). Despite being one of the more highly rated shows on WE tv, WEDDING’S performance would have been unremarkable on many other networks.

The remainder of the network’s schedule was most comprised of reruns and acquisitions with the exception of MARRY ME IN NYC and HIGH SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL. Unfortunately, both new shows (which premiered in December) earned very meager ratings across the board. It appears the network has not yet found the next BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES.

In 2013, expect WE tv to continue programming reality shows with strong female personalities.