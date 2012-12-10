WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs. NOVEMBER 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WE tv experienced no monthly or yearly ratings change overall among women this November. This lack of movement is a bad sign for a network that desperately needs to build upon its ratings. None of WE tv’s November were particularly strong – in fact, the channel’s worst rated show was not a far cry from the mostly widely viewed program.

The highest rated program was an airing of ERIN BROCKOVICH. The numbers among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 earned an equal number of viewers and were both equally unimpressive (considering it was the best the network had to offer).

MY FAIR WEDDING, which featured three new episodes in November, had five episodes within WE tv’s top 10 telecasts of the month. The show was WE tv’s most viewed series and experienced a ratings increase in women 25 - 54 from last month (20%).

TAMAR & VINCE, which entered into its third month on the air, had an unimpressive November despite being the second most watched program on the channel. Following a fairly weak October, the show was down 13% with women 18 – 49 and flat with women 25 – 54.

It was hoped that TAMAR would capture the magic of WE tv’s most popular show – BRAXTON FAMILIES VALUES. Unfortunately, the spinoff has fallen woefully short of the bar set by BRAXTON.

CSI: MIAMI, something of an odd fit for the network, fared the best of WE tv’s acquired programs. Despite being a thematic sore thumb for the network, the show actually beat out original program BRIDEZILLAS, which aired a new episode in November.

ROSEANNE was the bottom of the barrel – the acquired show was essentially ignored by all demographics across the board.