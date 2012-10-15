WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Although WE tv’s September numbers were comparatively modest in the grand scheme of things, the network enjoyed improvements across the board. From both a monthly and yearly standpoint, WE tv was up by 25% with women aged 18 – 49 and 25 – 54.

Much of the credit for WE’s good month belongs to the network’s number one show: BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES. The show closed out the second portion of its divided second season this September. Thanks to a drastic reduction of reruns in conjunction with steady month-to-month premiere ratings, BRAXTON was up by 117% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 compared to August. Thursdays (which featured BRAXTON) blew every other night out of the water.

The night also featured brand new BRAXTON spinoff TAMAR & VINCE. As the network’s first spinoff, the TAMAR sought to capture the same lightning in a bottle sparked by Braxton.

TAMAR ultimately fell short of its predecessor – but only just. It was the second most watched show for the network, beating out everything else but BRAXTON by a significant margin.

Collectively, the tandem of BRAXTON and TAMAR comprised 40% of the network’s list of top 20 telecasts. It’s all but guaranteed that WE will be exploring more similarly themed programs.

Elsewhere on the schedule, MY FAIR WEDDING kicked off its sixth season. The show displayed improvement with women 18 – 49 and 25 -54 compared to last season.

BRIDEZILLAS still manages to make a dent with viewers – two September episodes managed to scratch WE’s top 20 telecasts – but the show is slipping from year to year. The show is down 20% and 25% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively.

Reruns of the GOLDEN GIRLS, CSI: MIAMI, and ROSEANNE all ended up near the bottom of the pack.