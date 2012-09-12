WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, I FOUND THE GOWN). In addition to a range of reality shows, the network also air a number of films each month that tend to rate well with viewers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

AUGUST 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs. August 2011 (% Change)

The return of WE tv’s most popular program BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES, was not enough to boost the network’s monthly or yearly ratings. However, BRAXTON was responsible for some very substantial gains on Thursday nights.

Primetime Thursdays were up an incredible 133% from last year in both women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. This jarring figure is an indicator of two things: the relative popularity of BRAXTON and the severe lack of popular programming on WE elsewhere. It isn’t unheard of for networks to have ratings explosions in the triple digits, but BRAXTON isn’t quite racking up the numbers to qualify such a surge.

Though BRAXTON is WE’s top show, there are very few other networks with which it would earn the same distinction. Still, the program remains a point for the network to rally around.

BRAXTON returned in August to continue its second season following a lengthy hiatus. Unsurprisingly, the show’s pair of original episodes earned the month’s top two telecast spots. It appears the show picked up right where it left off, at the top of ranks.

BRAXTON shared Thursday nights with WE’s second most popular show: LA HAIR. HAIR made some impressive moves over the course of the month. The show was up 50% among 18 – 49 women and 60% among 25 – 54.

Meanwhile, BRIDEZILLAS chugged along as it continued into its ninth season. The show has become an established staple for the network, but has begun to betray signs of slowing down. The show was down from both a monthly and yearly standpoint with women.

KENDRA ON TOP, which is subpar even when debuting a brand new episode, was especially low rated as it entered into post season 1 reruns.

Acquired shows GOLDEN GIRLS, CSI: MIAMI, GHOST WHISPERER, and CHARMED were also uniformly underwhelming.