WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

For some time now, WE tv has been stuck in the ratings doldrums. Unfortunately, the network’s plight was not improved this July. There was absolutely no change in female viewership from either a monthly or yearly standpoint.

Once again, the network’s highest rated program was not an original show. The film PS I LOVE YOU and reruns of GOLDEN GIRLS both outmatched WE tv’s highest rated original show LA HAIR.

LA HAIR , the network’s latest program, has garnered some minor success for the network. While HAIR hasn’t gained a fan base on par with BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES (currently WE tv’s single bona fide hit), has some appeal with young women 18-49.

Four of the top five telecasts of the month (including the highest rated telecast) belonged to HAIR. The new show’s audience size was unchanged from June, indicating that HAIR’S viewing base is established.

Following Thursday nights (which featured HAIR) Sunday was the most popular night of the week. The night was comprised of a marathon of BRIDEZILLAS. The show, which is now in its ninth season, was the second most watched show on the network. The long running show appears to be slowing down – BRIDEZILLAS was down 15% from July of last year.

While originals HAIR and BRIDEZILLAS fared (comparatively) well, the same could not be said for new show KENDRA ON TOP. KENDRA had a weak debut and fell even further in July. The struggling show dropped 40% among women 18-49. KENDRA was put into heavy rotation throughout the month – the show aired an impressive 47 telecasts in July.

Only one KENDRA airing cracked the list of top 20 telecasts. This sole episode was beaten out by six GOLDEN GIRLS telecasts – a bad sign for a new show.