WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WE experienced another sluggish month with one notable exception: the ever-vital BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES. While BRAXTON might not be much of a headline on a larger network, the series is a bona fide hit on WE.

BRAXTON was unquestionably on top of the ratings heap – all other WE shows produced a fraction of the series’ numbers among women. Braxton was slightly more popular among women in the 18-49 demo but still remained popular with the 25-54 group.

The top six telecasts of the month were held by BRAXTON, clearly affirming the show’s dominance of the network. Thursdays (which aired a solid block of BRAXTON) were unsurprisingly the biggest night of the week among women by a wide margin.

Unfortunately for WE, the rest of the schedule is far less impressive. The network depends on a small pool of acquired programming that has failed to find an audience. FRASIER and GOLDEN GIRLS have long been WE standards despite attracting negligible viewers. However, the small audience the shows do attract still beats out much of WE’s original programming.

MY FAIR WEDDING, which aired on Sunday nights, was one such original that flopped with viewers. This flop was especially noticeable considering that primetime Sundays were completely devoted to the program. In fact, each night of the week on WE is allotted to a single program – so that failure of one show translates to the failure of an entire night.

The same was true of Saturdays, which featured acquired program the GHOST WHISPERER. While GHOST’s meager ratings were expected, original TEXAS MULTI MAMAS’ low numbers hit hard. The brand new show ranked dead last among all WE’s programming for the month of January.

