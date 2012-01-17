WE tv Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years.

December 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

WE appears to have gotten a bit complacent with its programming agenda. For a network so desperately in need of revitalization, WE has done little to shake things up of late.

WE was up slightly from its very poor November, but yearly numbers were still down. The single bright spot in the channel’s entire catalogue was BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES. BRAXTON found a moderate audience among women aged 18-49 and 25-64. The top seven telecasts for the month all belonged to the reality show – a clear indicator of BRAXTON’s dominance of the network. Thursdays – which featured a solid primetime block of the reality show – also proved to be WE’s most popular night.

Following BRAXTON, viewership depreciated considerably. FRASIER was the second most viewed show this December and didn’t achieve anything resembling BRAXTON’s ratings. The show’s second place finish is very telling of the network’s failings: it is an ill omen when reruns of a cancelled acquired show is in your top shelf. Like BRAXTON, FRASIER aired for a full three hours of primetime. The show held more appeal for women viewers but only slightly.

GHOST WHISPERER had the same ratings among women as FRASIER but was not as popular with men. Despite GHOST’s lack of popularity, WE has continued to stick with their acquisition – perhaps because it actually does better than much of its original content.

GOLDEN GIRLS, which aired on Mondays, also fared better than the majority of WE’s original programming. GIRLS has had a longstanding home with the network, despite unimpressive ratings. And not only has it stuck around, its consistently has the most telecasts in any given month.

MY FAIR WEDDING, now in its fifth season, also failed to impress viewers. Despite airing all new episodes, WEDDING didn’t have enough viewers to beat out the likes of FRASIER AND GOLDEN GIRLS.

Despite WE’s overall scheduling stasis, the network did introduce I DO OVER recently. Unfortunately, the wedding show has failed to find viewers since its November premiere.

Reruns of RAISING SEXTUPLETS and BRIDEZILLAS rounded out the schedule at the bottom of the list.

