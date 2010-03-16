Video Interview with We tv's Theresa Patiri
Theresa Patiri manages original production business affairs, such as deal negotiations, talent contracts, rights and clearances, budgets, international and domestic program sales and day-to- day production operations for WE tv.
Click here to go to video interviews section of CABLEU.tv to watch the full interview and find out about We tv's recent personnel changes and what the network is looking for from producers.
