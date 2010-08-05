Video Interview with Bruce David Klein of Atlas Media

Bruce David Klein has been the creative force behind hundreds of hours of high-profile, award-winning non-fiction series and specials, theatrical documentaries, and webisodes.

In his capacity as President & Executive Producer of award-winning, NY-based Atlas Media Corp, Mr. Klein has created, written, produced and/or executive-produced series such as DR. G: MEDICAL EXAMINER (Discovery Health/TLC), MARY KNOWS BEST (SyFy), BEHIND THE BASH with Giada DeLaurentiis (Food Network), BREAKING VEGAS (History), IT COULD HAPPEN TOMORROW (Weather Channel), HUMANLY IMPOSSIBLE (National Geographic), numerous game shows, reality shows and docu-soaps as well as the forthcoming PHOWNED! (Spike TV), STALKED (Investigation Discovery), ULTIMATE ENCOUNTERS (Tru). and an UNTITLED REALITY PROJECT (History.)He recently directed the acclaimed feature documentary, MEAT LOAF: IN SEARCH OF PARADISE, which was an official selection of the Montreal World Film Festival prior to its theatrical release in 2008, and produced the controversial feature ROBERT BLECKER WANTS ME DEAD, which was released theatrically in 2009. Klein and his work have been featured and reviewed extensively in publications such as the New York Times, Variety, RealScreen, Broadcasting & Cable, Hollywood Reporter, Crain's Business, Entertainment Weekly, and World Screen News. Klein is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Documentary Association, and he serves on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).