Vh1 Strategic Opportunities - September 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

VH1 has been extremely successful in the creation of an entirely new genre of programming. Coining the phrase Celebreality, Vh1 has created several hit shows revolving around celebrities, past and present, and their "real" lives.

So now, the task at hand is to determine how they can expand beyond what's expected - and reach out to an even broader audience. It's great to have programs that are celebrity-based, but anything that has amazing characters, tells a good story, and does it in a compelling way, is going to interest the net.



ORIGINAL:

VH1 has said that they are actively looking for documentaries in their ROCK DOC block. They are looking for "intimate stories," "iconic characters" (namely 60s and 70s icons), and intelligent documentaries that aren't afraid to take chances. Think "big stories" told through a "small narrative," too.

In addition, they're looking to expand beyond just Celebreality. TOOL ACADEMY and THE PICK-UP ARTIST were a fairly big successes for the network and they're looking for the next version of that.



ACQUIRED:

Programming that falls into their Celebreality/reality/music/documentary categories.

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:



The best and most successful way to get in is still through an agent, production company or reputable source that has or still works with VH1.

There is no e-mail submission process.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

VH1's Celebreality hits have received a lot of attention and ratings success. The network, however, continues to expand upon their brand to bring unique documentaries and interesting pop culture and music-related series to air.



GOT MORE?:

E-mail CableU feedback on our observations at info@cableu.tv