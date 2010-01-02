Vh1 Strategic Opportunities -October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BASKETBALL WIVES (REALITY)

Inside the lives of thewives, girlfriends and even the ex-wives of top NBA pros.

Premiere Date: March 15, 2010. 8 x 30. Produced by Shed Media.

BRANDY & RAY J: A FAMILY AFFAIR

Takes viewers inside the tight-knit family of superstar sibling duo Brandy and Ray J Norwood, and their business, Rn'B Productions. The series features the brother/sister duo, their mother Sonja and father, Willie.

51 Minds Entertainment, Premiere Date: April 11

BRIDGING THE GAP (DOCUMENTARY)

Limited series that follows two artists who are brought together to create a brand new track using both of their talents and inspirations, no matter how diverse.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Troy Carter and Charles Alston from the Coalition and VH1.

CAMP COUGAR (REALITY)

Hosted by Lisa Gastineau, CAMP COUGAR will teach a group of women how to snag much younger men.

Premiere Date: TBA.

WHAT CHILLI WANTS (REALITY)

Will follow TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas as she enlists the help of relationships expert Tionna Smalls to find love.

Premiere Date: April 11. 8 x 30. Produced by Freemantle Media North America.

DAD CAMP (REALITY)

Focused on teaching first-time fathers how to be good Dads.

Premiere Date: In 2010. Producud by 3Ball productions.

NAME THAT TUNE (COMPETITION)

A remake of the original NAME THAT TUNE which will air uniquely across three of the MTV Networks - VH1, CMT and MTV. The show outline will be the same across all three, but the type of music and style will be in keeping with the network's core audience and music preferences.

Premiere Date: TBA. Each network ordered 6 episodes for a total of 18.

THE PRICE OF BEAUTY (Documentary)

Jessica Simpson travels around the world examining, and sometimes participating in, the practices and rituals women partake in to feel beautiful.

Status: Slated for 2010.

SCREAM QUEENS 2 (REALITY COMPETITION)

Contestants are put through horror film boot camp, including how to work with creatures and gore. Actress Jamie King will host. Winner of the competition will appear in the next "Saw" film.

Premiere Date: 2010. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Joke Productions.

STAR STORIES (SKETCH)

The American version of a 30-minute celeb spoof show somewhat based on the original U.K. series on Channel 4.

Premiere Date: TBA. Cast contingent. Pilot ordered. Produced by RDF USA's Pangea and All3Media's Objective Prods.

TOUGH LOVE COUPLES (REALITY)

Professional matchmaker Steve Ward and his mother JoAnn work with five couples on the brink of getting engaged, allotting challenges to each to test their relationship.

Premiere Date: 2nd Q 2010. 8 x 60. Produced by High Noon Entertainment and Flower Films.

THE TOURNAMENT (REALITY)

Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco will meet 85 women who respond to an ad for the program. (That number is the one on his uniform.) Chad will then fly all over the country meeting those who want to date him, which will be narrowed down to 16, four from each region of the country, all of whom will compete for Chad.

Premiere Date: TBA 10 x 60 Produced by JUMA Entertainment and 51 Minds Entertainment

UNTITLED PAUL WALL PROJECT (REALITY)

Reality series featuring Houston rapper whose "The People's Champ" album was last years number one album.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pink Sneakers Productions.

UNTITLED QUEEN LATIFAH-PRODUCED M.O.W.(MOVIE)

Comedic drama about female best friends with very different takes on relationships. Set in Atlanta, project centers on two twentysomething African-American women: Aspiring fashion mogul Val and former musicvideo dancer Keisha.

Premiere Date: TBA Produced by Flavor Unit

WIFEY (REALITY)

VH1 and BET are teaming up to co-produce and co-finance a hip-hop drama pilot that could potentially air on both networks at the same time. WIFEY is about a widow of a slain hip-hop mogul who takes control of his record label.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by VH1 and BET.