Vh1 Strategic Opportunities - June 2008

IN DEVELOPMENT

CURRENT / FUTURE PROGRAMS:

BEHIND THE MUSIC (DOCUMENTARY)

VH1 revives this classic documenary series that's been on hiatus for the last 3 years. Rapper Lil Wayne and rock star Scott Weiland, of Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple Pilots, have signed on to be featured in the new run. Premiere Date: Slated to debut later in 2009. 10 episodes ordered.

DAISY OF LOVE (REALITY)

ROCK OF LOVE 2 contender Daisy De La Hoya has her own reality show as she looks for love.

Premiere Date: April 5, 2009 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.





THE GREAT DEBATE (VARIETY)

Michael Buffer, (boxing and wrestling announcer who says, "Let's get ready to rumble!") hosts this series tackling such arguments as Star Trek or Star Wars? Ginger or Mary Ann? to Beatles or The Rolling Stones? Celebrities from Hulk Hogan and Jerry Springer to Tila Tequila and Perez Hilton among others will make appearances.

Premiere Date: July 6, 2009. 5 nights.

NEW YORK GOES TO WORK (REALITY)

Viewers vote on what job Tiffany "New York" Pollard has to do.

Premiere Date: May 4, 2009.Produced by Mark Cronin and Cris Abrego for 51 Minds Entertainment.





TOUGH LOVE (REALITY)

Women are forced to reevaluate their dating habits in order to be matched with Mr. Right.

Premiere Date: March 2009. 8 episodes. Producedby Flower Films.





UNTITLED REALITY SHOW (REALITY)

Reality series following Terell Owens during the off-season.

Premiere Date: Slated to debut this summer. Produced by Pink Sneakers Productions.



WOODSTOCK: 40 YEARS LATER (REALITY)

Documentary exploring the legendary festival. Will be televised on History and VH1 (and VH1 Classic.)

Premiere Date: August 2009. 2 hours.

IN DEVELOPMENT:

BRIDGING THE GAP (DOCUMENTARY)

Limited series that follows two artists who are brought together to create a brand new track using both of their talents and inspirations, no matter how diverse.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Troy Carter and Charles Alston from the Coalition and VH1.

CAMP COUGAR (REALITY)

Hosted by Lisa Gastineau, CAMP COUGAR will teach a group of women how to snag much younger men.

Premiere Date: TBA.



"CHILLI PROJECT" (wt) (REALITY) Will follow TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas as she enlists the help of relationships expert Tionna Smalls to find love. . The third will feature "I Love Money"/"I Love NY" participant Frank "the Entertainer" Moresco, who will topline his own show. Premiere Date tba 8x 30 Produced by Freemantle Media North America

EDDIE GRIFFIN: GOING FOR BROKE (REALITY)

Series follows the life of Eddie Griffin.

Premiere Date: TBA. 8 episodes ordered. Produced by Grief Co.



THE ENTERTAINER (REALITY) Will feature "I Love Money"/"I Love NY" participant Frank "the Entertainer" Moresco as he also looks for love -- and an incentive to move out of his parents' basement. Premiere Date tba 10 x 60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

FANTASIA (REALITY)

Follows the AMERICAN IDOL winner as she balances fame with being a single mother.

Premiere Date: 2010. Produced by VH1 and World of Wonder Productions.





NAME THAT TUNE (COMPETITION)

A remake of the original NAME THAT TUNE which will air uniquely across three of the MTV Networks - VH1, CMT and MTV. The show outline will be the same across all three, but the type of music and style will be in keeping with the network's core audience and music preferences. According to Variety, the networks have each ordered 6 episodes for a total of 18, and it is expected to debut in first qtr 2008.

Premiere Date: TBA. Each network ordered 6 episodes for a total of 18.



"PEPA PROJECT" (wt) (Reality)

The series will follow the hip-hop alum (Salt'n'Pepa) as she looks for love after four years of a "self-imposed romantic and sexual dormancy."

Premiere date TBA 8x30 Produced by Left/Right Inc.

SEX REHAB WITH DOCTOR DREW (REALITY)

Dr. Drew works with a group of people in Los Angeles struggling with this addiction

Premiere Date: Slated for Fall 2009. Eight episodes ordered.





STAR STORIES (SKETCH)

The American version of a 30-minute celeb spoof show somewhat based on the original U.K. series on Channel 4.

Premiere Date: TBA. Cast contingent. Pilot ordered. Producedby RDF USA's Pangea and All3Media's Objective Prods.





UNTITLED PAUL WALL PROJECT (REALITY)

Reality series featuring Houston rapper whose "The People's Champ" album was last years number one album.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pink Sneakers Productions.

UNTITLED REALITY SERIES (REALITY)

This series follows Antonio Sabato Jr as he searches for his true love.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Ish Entertainment.





WIFEY (REALITY)

VH1 and BET are teaming up to co-produce and co-finance a hip-hop drama pilot that could potentially air on both networks at the same time. WIFEY is about a widow of a slain hip-hop mogul who takes control of his record label.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by VH1 and BET.