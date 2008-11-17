Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of December 23, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-24, Adults 18-49.

NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SCREAM QUEENS, REAL CHANCE OF LOVE, PICK UP ARTIST, TRADING SPOUSES, R&R PICTURE SHOW, ROCK OF LOVE CHARM SCHOOL, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 80S, CELEBERITY REHAB, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90S, 100 GREATEST TEEN STARS

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Vh1's primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

Vh1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of their original series.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

OCTOBER - NOVEMBER 2009:

PREMIERES:



**THE PICKUP ARTIST season 2 premieres October 12, 2008.

**BEST WEEK EVER premieres October 24 at 11pm

AND BEYOND:

**Vh1 will air the CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS on Jaunary 8, 2009.

PREMIERES:



**A REAL CHANCE AT LOVE premiered Monday, December 8, 2008.

**CELEBRITY REHAB PRESENTS SOBER HOUSE premieres on January 15, 2009.

FINALES

**SCREAM QUEENS finale aired Monday, December 8, 2008.

**CELEBRITY REHAB finale airs December 18, 2008.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

For another month, Vh1 has seen an overall loss in viewers versus last year. Overall, viewers fell 10% but the network did experience some solid growth on Thursdays, Saturday, and Sunday ratings.

Sunday night saw the biggest growth across all key demographics from last year.

NOVEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Although the networks saw a loss in viewers versus last year, when compared to October of this year, Vh1 saw a nice jump. Overall viewers were up 13% from a month ago and most nights of the week saw an increase not only overall, but in key younger demographics as well.

Mondays were up 30% overall from October. A consistant schedule and the success of CHARM SCHOOL, REAL CHANCE OF LOVE, and SCREAM QUEENS kept audiences (and women!) tuning in throughout the month.

Tuesdays were also up from a month ago, with younger male demos tuning in. Moreso than usual, Vh1 had a consistant scheduling strategy throughout the week and audiences responded favorable.

Wednesday nights in November were up 17% from October and the night skewed significantly younger as well. Stacked episodes of A REAL CHANCE AT LOVE saw success throughout the month.

Thursday nights saw close to the most significant growth since October, up 33% from a month ago. CELEBRITY REHAB kept viewers enthralled throughout the month. Celebrities and their issues is clearly still a winning concept for the network.

Fridays slipped 14% from a month ago, while Saturdays were up 33%.

Sundays fell 31% in overall viewers from October. PICK UP ARTIST scored solid numbers, but not as much as the more "Celeb-Reality" oriented series that the network features.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:



THE PICK UP ARTIST

CELEBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW returns on October 23rd, 2008, at 10pm. 8 episodes.

BEST WEEK EVER premieres October 24th at 11pm.



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

BROOKE KNOWS BEST, ROCK AND ROLL PICTURE SHOW