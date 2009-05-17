Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49.

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS

BROOKE KNOWS BEST Season 2 - Last season was all about Brooke turning 19, leaving home and living on her own for the first time. This new season continues to focus on Brooke's new life: her posh Miami pad with best friends and roomies Glenn and Ashley and her hopes for superstardom as a musician.

Status: Premiered June 2009

CELBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW Season 3 - Similar to the first two cycles, the third season of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" will follow the real-life experiences of celebrity patients undergoing detoxification and treatment at The Pasadena Recovery Center. The show will follow Mackenzie Phillips (One Day At A Time), Heidi Fleiss, Tom Sizemore, Dennis Rodman, Mindy McCready (Country Music Singer), Lisa D'Amato (ANTM), Mike Starr (Alice in Chains), Joey Kovar (Real World Hollywood) and Kari Ann Peniche (Playboy Playmate). The series will chronicle the patients' intensive 21-day program with both group and one-on-one therapy and non-traditional therapies like art and music. Status: Premiering1st Q 2010 8x60 Produced by Irwin Entertainment

CHARM SCHOOL WITH RICKI LAKE Season 3 - For the first time ever the halls of Charm School will be filled with charming wannabes from two dating shows, Rock of Love Bus and Real Chance of Love. Ricki and her capable deans will nurture and motivate these girls to become the self-sufficient, refined and respectable young ladies they are all capable of being. What's more, while they're putting in the work on themselves, the girls will also be helping to make the world a better place.Status: Premiered May 11, 2009 10 x 60

DAISY OF LOVE - Former ROCK OF LOVE finalist Daisy gets a fairy tale come true and the chance to find a Rocking Prince Charming in her new series. But she won't go at this alone. Former Charm School Dean, Riki Rachtman, will be her rock savvy guide throughout this journey. He will be her confidante, shoulder to cry on, and counselor to guide her when she is blinded by love. Status: Premiered April 25, 2009 13 x 60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment

FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J - Ray J, acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor and celebrated "bad boy" of Hollywood has lived the life most people only dream about -- late nights and lots and lots of girls. But being in the business as long as Ray J has been has made him question whether true love is possible...Ray will bring 14 of the finest girls from around the country to his mansion in the Hollywood Hills and put them through challenges, dates and eliminations to find the ladies that are smart, funny and beautiful enough to survive the cut. Status: On hiatus since April 27, 2009 12 x 60

GOTTI'S WAY Season 2 -It's a new season for "Gotti's Way" and life goes on for Irv, Deb & the kids. This season is about "breaking the cycle" -- for Deb, that means taking the first steps towards independence and showing her kids that this is not the way a marriage is supposed to be. For Irv, the record industry, and in particular hip-hop, are in dire straits and there's no signs that it's going to change. As a result, Irv is going to shake things up by breaking a new street artist -- "Newz." Status: Premiered May 4, 200912 x 60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment

NEW YORK GOES TO WORK - New York (Tiffany Pollard) will let America decide the jobs she will do. Each week, the viewing public will pick from a list of three possible jobs for their favorite girl and vote using texts from their cellular phone. Will New York have to be a Veterinarian's Assistant, a Fishing Boat First Mate, or a Sewer worker? Her motivation? Money. If she can impress her new employer, she'll receive a $$10,000 bonus. If she quits, fails, or gets fired, she receives nothing. Status: Premiered May 4, 2009 12x60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment

MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:



FOR THE LOVE OF RAY JAY, NEW YORK GOES TO WORK, I LOVE MONEY2, CHARMSCHOOL 3, GOTTI'S WAY 2, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90S, DAISY OF LOVE, R&R PICTURE SHOW, TOUGH LOVE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to have success with home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. NEW YORK GOES TO WORK featuring a former FLAVOR OF LOVE contestant.) VH1's primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of their original series.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

APRIL - MAY 2009:

PREMIERES:



***NEW YORK GOES TO WORK May 4 at 10p.

**GOTTI'S WAY 2 May 4 at10:30p.

**CHARM SCHOOL WITH RICKI LAKE 3 May 11 at 8p.

JUNE AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**TOOL ACADEMY 2 premieres August 2.

**WOODSTOCK: NOW AND THEN premieres August 14

**DIVAS will air live on September 17.

**VH1 HIP-HOP HONORS will air live on October 12.



MAY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

May 2009 vs. May 2008 (% Change)

H'hold P18-49

Monday 8-11pm 7% 21%

Tuesday 8-11pm 16% 17%

Wednesday 8-11pm 18% 9%

Thursday 8-11pm -8% -5%

Friday 8-11pm -11% -31%

Saturday 8-11pm -10% -8%

Sunday 8-11pm 91% 137%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 14% 18%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

May was good to VH1, as the network saw clear growth in HH and the key P18-49 demographic. The three series which premiered or returned with a new season all vaulted into VH1's Top 10 for the month. VH1's viewers continue to respond well to celebreality dating series, and it looks like the network will continue the genre until ratings prove otherwise. In the meantime, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, VH1.

May was down significantly from the previous month however, which is understandable considering how much of the Broadcast networks' sweeps fare mined a similar reality vein.

On Mondays, the finale of FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J earned top hors for the month, more than doubling the HH and demo numbers of the next highest offering, the premiering NEW YORK GOES TO WORK, also on Mondays. Combined with Season 2 of GOTT'IS WAY and new episodes of CHARM SCHOOL, Monday was easily the strongest night of the week for VH1.

Tuesdays were up from a year ago, with repeats of CHARM SCHOOL & DAISY OF LOVE generating the strongest viewership.

Wednesdays also benefited from runs of the aforementioned new series, as well as the occasional edition of THE ROCK AND ROLL PICTURE SHOW. Delivery was slightly down from April, however.

Thursday's mixed bag of blocks of series repeats and specials dropped slightly from last May and last month. The high point was the umpteenth run of GREASE, which was slotted several times in Prime this month.

Friday and Saturday's mix of repeats and Movies saw the steepest year-to-year decline for HH and younger adults of any nights of the week. They were also the only nights which did not undergo any schedule changes from last month.

Sundays were down sharply from a month ago, but still showed the most growth over May '08 of any night. and the night was the second strongest performing of the week. New episodes of DAISY OF LOVE, TOUGH LOVE and the I LOVE MONEY 2 Reunion epside were highlights. Despite not being "celebreality," TOUGH LOVE continues to score well. Producers, take note - even if you don't have access to crazy C-list stars upon which to base a show, unique and fun formats still work for VH1. Be creative!

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STYLISTA, off the CW.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (off sister network Logo)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TOUGH LOVE returns for a second season in 4Q09.

I WANT TO WORK FOR DIDDY has been renewwed for a second season and is set to debut in Fall 2009.

CELEBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW has been renewed for a third season and is set to debut in early 2010.

TOOL ACADEMY 2 premieres August 2.

CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS

VH1 PEPSI SMASH SUPER BOWL BASH

VH1 ROCK HONORS (premieres Q2/Q3)