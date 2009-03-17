Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:



FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J, I LOVE MONEY, ROCK OF LOVE, TOOL ACADEMY, TOUGH LOVE, SOBER HOUSE, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 80S, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90S, 40 GREATEST PRANKS, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1's primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of their original series.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH 2009:

PREMIERES:



**LOVE MONEY 2 premiered February 2, 2009.

**FREE RADIO premieres March 13, 2009.

**TOUGH LOVE premiered March 15, 2009.

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**DAISY OF LOVE will premiere April 26, 2009.

**NEW YORK GOES TO WORK will premiere May 4, 2009.

**GOTTI'S WAY 2 premieres May 4, 2009, at 10:30pm.

**TOOL ACADEMY 2 premieres August 2.

**DIVAS will air live on September 17, 2009.



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

March 2009 vs. March 2008 (% Change)

H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 20% 22% 13% 25%

Tuesday 8-11pm 14% 20% 33% 40%

Wednesday 8-11pm -13% 0% 0% 0%

Thursday 8-11pm -11% -13% -33% -20%

Friday 8-11pm 0% -20% 0% -17%

Saturday 8-11pm -14% 0% 0% 0%

Sunday 8-11pm 0% -9% -6% 0%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% 0% 0% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



A flat month across all key demographics for VH1 when compared to March of 2008. Monday nights saw the biggest increase in year-to-year numbers and the night is easily the strongest of the week. Celebreality continues to dominate the lineup as VH1 scores well with spinoff series after spinoff series. Look for more Celebreality to join the lineup but also for VH1 to attempt a return to its more vintage music roots with documentaries and the return of BEHIND THE MUSIC later this year.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Numbers are up from February 2009 on VH1, thanks mostly to new Celebreality and other series. Stylish productions, crazy characters, and unique challenges are all working for the network and overall, viewers were up 11% from a month ago.

Freshman Celebreality series FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J, which debuted on February 2, 2009, saw ratings increase through the remainder of February and into March. Thanks to the series, Monday night was easily the strongest of the week and skewed the youngest.

Tuesday nights saw the debut of sister net's Logo's new show, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, in the more-oft-seen sister network programming swap. DRAG RACE continued to run throughout most of March but numbers for the show were below average.

Wednesdays in March saw a jump of 17% over February. BLACK TO THE FUTURE debuted on February 24th. This 4-part special celebrated African-American contribution to pop culture and aired throughout the week to below-average numbers.

Thursdays were flat from a month ago, though SOBER HOUSE continued to score well on the night.

Fridays and Saturdays were both down 14% from February.

Sunday evenings saw huge growth over a somewhat quieter month of Febuary. Overll the network increased in Share 67% from a month ago and all key demos were up. ROCK OF LOVE lead the way, but also scoring tremendously on the night were TOUGH LOVE and TOOL ACADEMY. VH1 has their formula down, and the viewers know what they like and return for series after series.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STYLISTA, off the CW.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (off sister network Logo)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TOUGH LOVE returns for a second season in 4Q09.

I WANT TO WORK FOR DIDDY has been renewwed for a second season and is set to debut in Fall 2009.

CELEBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW has been renewed for a third season and is set to debut in Fall 2009.

BROOKE KNOWS BEST season two debuts spring 2009.

GOTTI'S WAY 2 premieres May 4, 2009, at 10:30pm.

TOOL ACADEMY 2 premieres August 2.

NEW YORK GOES TO WORK returns for a second season May 4.

CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS

VH1 PEPSI SMASH SUPER BOWL BASH

VH1 ROCK HONORS (premieres Q2/Q3)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90s, 40 MOST SHOCKING DIVORCES