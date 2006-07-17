Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2006

NETWORK:

VH1

NETWORK TAGLINE:

None.

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

VH1 connects viewers to the music, artists and pop culture that matter to them most with TV series, specials, live events, exclusive online content and public affairs initiatives. VH1 also has an array of digital channels and services including VH1Classic, VH1 Soul, VH1 Mobile, VH1Games and extensive broadband video on VH1.com.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Reality, Documentary, Music, Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

95.3 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS:

BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Spike, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 1515 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036

Main Phone: 212-846-8000

President, Entertainment: MTV Networks Music Group: Brian Graden

President, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Doug Herzog

President, VH1: Tom Calderone

EVP, Programming and Development: Jeff Olde

EVP, Program Strategy, VH1, VH1 Classic, and Palladia: Ben Zurier

EVP, Talent & Music Programming: Rick Krim

EVP, Strategy and Operations, MTV and VH1: Richard Gay

SVP, Original Music Production: Lee Rolontz

GM, SVP, VH1 Digital: Tina Imm

SVP, Co-Productions: Elizabeth Skoler

SVP, Talent and Casting: Stacy Alexander

Supervising Producer, Production & Programming: Mark Anstendig

VP, Development: Jim Ackerman

VP, Music Talent and Creative Development: Leah Horwitz

Director, Talent and Creative Development: Trevor Rose

Director, Talent and Creative Development: Denise Bishop

COMPETITION:

MTV, Bravo, E!, Comedy Central, TV Guide Channel

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://www.vh1.com/shows/schedule/vh1/daily.jhtml