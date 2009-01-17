Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 19, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49.

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:



REAL CHANCE OF LOVE, ROCK OF LOVE, TOOL ACADEMY, SOBER HOUSE, ROCK OF LOVE CHARM SCHOOL, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90S, 100 GREATEST HARD ROCK SONGS, 14TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS, 40 GREATEST PRANKS

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1's primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of their original series.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008 - JANUARY 2009:

PREMIERES:



**A REAL CHANCE AT LOVE premiered Monday, December 8, 2008.

**TOP 40 VIDEOS OF 2008 premiered December 19, 2008, at 9pm.



FINALES:

**SCREAM QUEENS finale aired Monday, December 8, 2008.

**CELEBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW finale aired December 18, 2008.

JANUARY AND BEYOND:

**CONFESSIONS OF A TEEN IDOL premiered January 4, 2009, at 8pm.

**VH1 aired live the CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS on Jaunary 8, 2009.

**CELEBRITY REHAB PRESENTS SOBER HOUSE premiered on January 15, 2009.

**I LOVE MONEY 2 premiered February 2

**FREE RADIO premieres March 13

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:



Despite an overall loss of 10% of viewers when compared to January of 2008, the network scored 11% higher in key younger male demographics and several nights of the week saw growth that was in the triple-digits.

While there's some evidence of slowdown, VH1's original series continue to attract major audiences. The key now for the network is keeping up that same momentum for the rest of 2009.

According to network press VH1's "[p]rimetime was up +20% over 3Q08 averaging a .429 P18-49 Live+SD rating." Also, "VH1 currently ranks as the sixth most watched ad supported cable network for Sunday night Prime among P18-49 impressions (behind USA, TBS, TNT, Lifetime, and ESPN)."(VH1 Network Press.)

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

After a somewhat slower December, January leads the year off in the right way for VH1, which saw an overall increase of 13% from last month and even bigger growth across the key demographics. New programs and premieres throughout the month kept the viewers tuning in.

Monday nights were up 23% from last month in overall share and up 56% in Men 18-49. REAL CHANCE OF LOVE, the latest celebreality installment, scored well above average in the 9pm slot. And TOOL ACADEMY, VH1's newest non-celebreality foray, also scored well in the lead-out 10pm slot on Monday nights.

Tuesdays were up a modest 14% from December, but tired reruns didn't lift the night above average in ratings. Wednesdays were flat, but the tired lineup in primtetime told a similar story throughout the month.

Thursdays in January were down 11% from last month. SOBER HOUSE rates well for the night in the 10pm spot, scoring well among both the male and female demographics. THE 14TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS aired on Thursday, January 8th, at 10pm, to somewhat below-average numbers.

Fridays and Saturdays were both below-average scoring nights for VH1, although both nights saw a jump of about 20% in overall viewer share versus December 2008. A haphazard schedule is the likely culprit, although the typical VH1 viewer isn't home watching TV on a Friday or Saturday night anyway.

After a loss last month, Sunday nights returned with a vengence in January. The night is the second strongest of the week (Monday night takes that honor.) Overall viewers were up 44% from a month ago and Men 18-49 grew a whopping 100%. ROCK OF LOVE at 8pm and TOOL ACADEMY at 9pm again score well above average, while CONFESSIONS OF A TEEN IDOL in the 8pm was well below, and somewhat disappointing.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STYLISTA, off the CW.

BRITNEY: FOR THE RECORD (off sister network MTV)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:



CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS

VH1 PEPSI SMASH SUPER BOWL BASH

I LOVE MONEY 2 (premieres February 2)

FREE RADIO (premieres March 13)

VH1 ROCK HONORS (premieres Q2/Q3)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

100 GREATEST TEEN STARS, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 90S, 100 GREATEST SONGS OF THE 80S, I LOVE THE 70S