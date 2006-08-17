Vh1 Performance/Schedule Analysis

Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development

Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | Vh1 Website

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49.



CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS

BEHIND THE MUSIC tells artists' stories through in-depth, intimate interviews with the artists and their families, friends and colleagues, along with rare and never-before-seen video and film footage -- and of course the iconic narration of Jim Forbes, who will continue to tell it like it is in 2009.

Status: Premiered 1997 New Season Premiereing September 10, 2009 Produced by VH1 Productions



BROOKE KNOWS BEST Season 2 - Last season was all about Brooke turning 19, leaving home and living on her own for the first time. This new season continues to focus on Brooke's new life: her posh Miami pad with best friends and roomies Glenn and Ashley and her hopes for superstardom as a musician.

Status: Premiered June 2009



CELBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW Season 3 - Similar to the first two cycles, the third season of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" will follow the real-life experiences of celebrity patients undergoing detoxification and treatment at The Pasadena Recovery Center. The show will follow Mackenzie Phillips (ONE DAY AT A TIME), Heidi Fleiss, Tom Sizemore, Dennis Rodman, Mindy McCready (Country Music Singer), Lisa D'Amato (ANTM), Mike Starr (Alice in Chains), Joey Kovar (REAL WORLD HOLLYWOOD) and Kari Ann Peniche (Playboy Playmate). The series will chronicle the patients' intensive 21-day program with both group and one-on-one therapy and non-traditional therapies like art and music. Status: Premiering1st Q 2010 8x60 Produced by Irwin Entertainment



CHARM SCHOOL WITH RICKI LAKE Season 3 - For the first time ever the halls of Charm School will be filled with charming wannabes from two dating shows, ROCK OF LOVE BUS and REAL CHANCE OF LOVE. Ricki and her capable deans will nurture and motivate these girls to become the self-sufficient, refined and respectable young ladies they are all capable of being. What's more, while they're putting in the work on themselves, the girls will also be helping to make the world a better place.Status: Premiered May 11, 2009 10 x 60



DAISY OF LOVE - Former ROCK OF LOVE finalist Daisy gets a fairy tale come true and the chance to find a Rocking Prince Charming in her new series. But she won't go at this alone. Former CHARM SCHOOL Dean, Riki Rachtman, will be her rock savvy guide throughout this journey. He will be her confidante, shoulder to cry on, and counselor to guide her when she is blinded by love. Status: Premiered April 25, 2009 13 x 60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment

EDDIE GRIFFIN: GOING FOR BROKE - One of the hardest working men in comedy... and he better be. He has eight children, five exes and an entourage of family and friends who make his life complete. Problem is, they are also bleeding him dry. Enter Doris, Eddie's mom, who's just the person to give him a swift kick in the rear and a big dose of tough love. She's moving in with Eddie to be the "strong woman" in his life and set him straight.

Status: Premiered September 14, 2009 6x30 Produced by The Greif Company

FOR THE LOVE OF RAY J - Ray J, acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor and celebrated "bad boy" of Hollywood has lived the life most people only dream about -- late nights and lots and lots of girls. But being in the business as long as Ray J has been has made him question whether true love is possible...Ray will bring 14 of the finest girls from around the country to his mansion in the Hollywood Hills and put them through challenges, dates and eliminations to find the ladies that are smart, funny and beautiful enough to survive the cut. Status: On hiatus since April 27, 2009 12 x 60

LIVE & LOUD FRIDAYS - A six-week concert series that will air every Friday at 9p. Each thirty-minute episode will include one band performing three of their biggest hits from the featured concert.

Premiered July 17 6 x 30.



GOTTI'S WAY Season 2 -It's a new season and life goes on for Irv, Deb & the kids. This season is about "breaking the cycle" -- for Deb, that means taking the first steps towards independence and showing her kids that this is not the way a marriage is supposed to be. For Irv, the record industry, and in particular hip-hop, are in dire straits and there's no signs that it's going to change. As a result, Irv is going to shake things up by breaking a new street artist -- "Newz." Status: Premiered May 4, 200912 x 60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment

THE T.O. SHOW - Emotional, entertaining and most of all revealing, Terrell Owens will expose his personal life as never before, bringing all the drama, energy and heart that only he can bring.

Premieres July 20.

TOOL ACADEMY 2 - VH1 strikes a blow for frustrated girlfriends everywhere by taking nine of America's most arrogant, dishonest, selfish and unfaithful boyfriends and enrolling them in the one place that could reform them from their horrible ways, and potentially even turn them into husband material -- The Tool Academy! A 30 day program designed to transform the worst boyfriend, into a knight in shining armor.

Status: Premiered August 30, 2009 8X60 Produced by 495 Productions

MY ANTONIO - Actor, model, and one of Calvin Klein's most famous faces, Antonio Sabato Jr. was once the ultimate bachelor, desired by beautiful women all over the world. Now, Antonio is looking to settle down, open his heart and share his life with the woman of his dreams. Welcome to My Antonio, a reality-dating show that will find the one woman who can prove her inner flame burns as brightly as that of one of the most devastatingly handsome men in the world.

Status: Premiered August 16 12x60 Produced by Ish Entertainment

NEW YORK GOES TO WORK - New York (Tiffany Pollard) will let America decide the jobs she will do. Each week, the viewing public will pick from a list of three possible jobs for their favorite girl and vote using texts from their cellular phone. Will New York have to be a Veterinarian's Assistant, a Fishing Boat First Mate, or a Sewer worker? Her motivation? Money. If she can impress her new employer, she'll receive a $$10,000 bonus. If she quits, fails, or gets fired, she receives nothing.

Status: Premiered May 4, 2009 12x60 Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment





SEPTEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE



TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:



2009 MTV VMA; REAL CHANCE OF LOVE 2; MY ANTONIO; VH1 DIVAS 2009; BEHIND THE MUSIC; 40 GREATEST PRANKS 2; TOOL ACADEMY 2; MOVIE



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to have success with home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. NEW YORK GOES TO WORK featuring a former FLAVOR OF LOVE contestant.) VH1's primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of their original series.

Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each epsidoe premieres.

PREMIERES:



**VH1 HIP-HOP HONORS will air live on October 12.

SPETEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

September 2009 vs. September 2008 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

September was essentially flat with last year. Two nights experiencied double-digit demo losses, while only Thursday grew siginificantly.

Overall, this maintains the Summer months' annual growth pace, albeit for different nights of the week. Premiere series MEGAN WANTS A MILLIONAIRE which was abruptly pulled from the lineup in August due to the legal difficulties of a contestant, is probably causing some ripple effects on the schedule, as only the newly launched EDDIE GRIFFIN series ran uninterrupted for the month. Every other Prime time slot featured multiple offerings during September.

New episodes of BEHIND THE MUSIC also launched in multiple time periods this month, generally out-delivering the time period average for A18-49. Top offerings in this series featured Pink and Li'l Wayne.

On Mondays, the season finale of the T.O SHOW scored well, as original episodes of REAL CHANCE OF LOVE 2 at 9p continued to take top honors. EDDIE GRIFFIN premiered at 10p, replacing T.O SHOW. The new series initial demo delivery was off by about 1/3 from T.O SHOW's average in August.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays featured a mixed bag of repeats of series and specials. Nothing stood out on either night. TU was essentially flat with last year and last month, while WE lost HH and demos from last year and last month.

Themed blocks led Thursday to steep gains in HH and demos. Two hours of the 100 GREATEST HIP HOP SONGS on the second TH of the survey led into the premiere of the top--rated Ll'l Wayne episode of BEHIND THE MUSIC, and the Pink episode of the same skein led into the premiere of VH1 DIVAS 2009 the following week. The other two TH nights, populated mostly with series repeats, did not fare as well.

Friday benefited from a block of T.O. SHOW episodes one evening, as well as several runs of BEHIND THE MUSIC. The night was up sharply from August and modestly from last year.

Saturday's mixed bag of specials and series repeats was flat with last month, but down sharply from last year. BEHIND THE MUSIC episodes helped fuel this night.

New episode of TOOL ACADEMY 2 at 9p on Sundays combined with lead-out MY ANTONIO to give the night a modest bump over last year's and last month's demo delivery. The 2009 MTV VMA was simulcast on VH1 and also aided this growth.



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



STYLISTA, off the CW.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (off sister network Logo)



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TOUGH LOVE returns for a second season in 4Q09.

I WANT TO WORK FOR DIDDY has been renewed for a second season and is set to debut in Fall 2009.

CELEBRITY REHAB WITH DR. DREW has been renewed for a third season and is set to debut in early 2010.

CELEBRITY FIT CLUB has been renewed for a seventh season and is set to debut February 14, 2010.

CRITIC'S CHOICE AWARDS

VH1 PEPSI SMASH SUPER BOWL BASH

VH1 ROCK HONORS (premieres Q2/Q3)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

MEGAN WANTS A MILLIONAIRE and I LOVE MONEY 3 (2010) - Cancelled August 2009 due to contestant's legal issues.

Network Overview | Performance/Schedule Analysis | In Development

Strategic Opportunities | Archives/Press | Vh1 Website