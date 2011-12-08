Vh1 Analysis - October 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to concentrate on home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. DAISY OF LOVE featuring a former ROCK OF LOVE contestant.) VH1's Primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of a successful original series. Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each episode premieres.

Music-oriented fare continues to make its presence felt on VH1, with survey-oriented specials (100 GREATEST...) joining occasional new episodes of the venerable BEHIND THE MUSIC series, along with concert specials and documentaries. Urban-appeal theatrical films, many with strong musical components, are also delivering above-average ratings to the Network.

OCTOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2011 vs. October 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

VH1's string of year-to-year increases continued for a fifth straight month in October. Supported by a Monday that tripled last year's demo rating, Vh1 also grew significantly on every other weeknight. All told, Vh1 earned the strongest growth of all but three ad supported cable networks in October.

HH and key demos were up in the 10-15% range from September.

The top 3 series for VH1 in October all had their new episodes debut on Monday, with 8pm BASKETBALL WIVES LA repeating at 10p, sandwiched around LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE and THE T.O. SHOW 3. While tripling the demo delivery of last year's lineup (MONEY HUNGRY, SCREAM QUEENS,) Vh1's ratings dropped 10% from the same lineup in September.

Tuesday night, driven by specials and new TOUGH LOVE 3, was up significantly compared with last year, and essentially flat with September. TOUGH LOVE 3, the networks #4 series on October behind the Monday night block, was joined by two countdown specials to drive the night's growth.

September's new Wednesday series TONS OF CASH was replaced by a mixed bag of series episodes and one-offs, including two runs of corporate-sibling Comedy Central's flagship series SOUTH PARK. The special 1000 GREATEST SONGS OF THE '00'S was the top draw in October on Wednesday. Overall delivery that up modestly from last month.

A block of 1000 GREATEST SONGS OF THE '00'S led Thursday to steep year-to-year demo growth. Numbers were up sharply from last month as well, as the movie STOMP THE YARD also scored well on this night.

Weekends were also driven by repeats, Movies and Specials, with a Saturday block of 1000 GREATEST SONGS OF THE '00'S taking top honors. Delivery was up in the 30% range from September.