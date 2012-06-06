Vh1 Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to concentrate on home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE featuring a former BASKETBALL WIVES character.) VH1's Primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of a successful original series. Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each episode premieres.

Music-centric fare continues to make its presence felt on VH1, with survey-oriented specials (100 GREATEST...) joining occasional new and updated episodes of the venerable BEHIND THE MUSIC series, along with concert specials and documentaries. Urban-appeal theatrical films, many with strong musical components, are also delivering above-average ratings to the Network.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Every night was up over last year, and overall Household and demo deliver kept pace with last month, as Vh1 marks a full year of growth over the corresponding month from the previous year.

Monday remains the key night for original series, with various combinations of LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE 2 and BASKETBALL WIVES 4 doubling last year's HH and demo delivery. 9pm LA LA holds 70-80% of its 8pm premiere episodes of BASKETBALL WIVES 4 lead-in demo. Delivery was down slightly from April.

BASKETBALL WIVES 4 and LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE 2 account for 13 of the Top 20 individual telecasts for Vh1 in May. Overall, Monday's delivery was more than double that of 2011, and both HH and A18-49 were flat with March.

Tuesday's demo delivery was up by 33% from last year, driven in part my younger men drawn to the Vh1 ROCK DOC Hip Hop & The LA Riots (#1 for RM18-49 in May.) Demos were up slightly from April.

Wednesday's top offering was a run of the BEHIND THE MUSIC episode on The Notorious B.I.G. A one week block of COUPLES THERAPY built nicely from 8-11pm. Household and demo delivery was up slightly from last year.

Thursday continued to benefit from new R&B and Hip-Hop-oriented episodes of BEHIND THE MUSIC, as well as a one week block of BASKETBALL WIVES 4. Demos were flat with last month, but up nearly 40% from May 2011.

A block of SINGLE LADIES and the Movie HONEY 2 scored well on Friday, with other Hip-Hop themed Movies performing well on Saturday.

The key weekend story was the possibility that Vh1 has found a series capable of holding the 8pm MOB WIVES 2 lead-in. While Vh1 has found a way to keep audiences flowing through their Monday night premiere block, Sunday's 9pm lead-out in April, and most of May TOUGH LOVE 4, held only 61% of MOB WIVES 2's A18-49 rating. In week 4 however, the premiere of spin-off MOB WIVES CHICAGO at 9pm held 100% of its sister series' demo lead-in. The night was essentially flat with last year and last month.